Can national dance bring us together?

In my previous piece, I reflected on how heavy and emotionally charged April is for Armenians. This year felt especially intense. In the days following Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, new controversies emerged in Yerevan, deepening an already somber atmosphere. For some, it brought waves of grief, frustration and anger, while others seemed to carry on as though nothing had really changed.

It was one of those weeks when everything felt a bit heightened, as if the whole city was on edge. I felt it too, moving through those same ups and downs, with moments when things just didn’t seem to make much sense anymore.

And yet, amid that intensity, there was a moment that stood out for all the right reasons: a small glimpse of light in the heart of Republic Square. On April 29, as the world marked International Dance Day, Armenia found a different kind of unity, one expressed through movement. Across the city, Armenians came together to celebrate something deeply rooted in their identity: dance.

It’s no secret that dance has been, and remains, an integral of our culture. But this year, the way it was embraced publicly, collectively and with such intention felt particularly meaningful. It wasn’t just a celebration; it was a reminder of continuity, resilience and shared identity. In a month marked by heaviness, it was a moment where tradition brought people together.

During a public event, Republic Square turned into a vast open-air dance floor, where nearly 4,000 participants gathered to celebrate their culture. Titled “Festive Round Dance with 7 Circles,” the event brought together dance ensembles from across the country, creating a powerful visual and emotional impact.

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At the heart of the celebration was the traditional Armenian circle dance, in which participants stand hand in hand, moving as one. For us, this is more than a performance; it is a deeply rooted cultural expression, one passed down through generations. In dancing together, the participants honored Armenian heritage and embodied a sense of unity.

For me, this day offered a quiet but powerful reminder of who we are and what truly matters to us. It showed that unity in our society is expressed through moments of collective grief and through celebration.

The performance itself was striking in its simplicity and beauty. Young students, dressed uniformly in white T-shirts and jeans, moved in harmony, their visual simplicity allowing the choreography and emotion to take center stage. Watching them, it was hard not to wish that this sense of shared pride could extend more often into everyday life.

The celebrations didn’t end there. They continued to ripple across the city well into the day. From Freedom Square to the National Opera, d Ballet Theatre and beyond, different corners of Yerevan came alive. Renowned dance ensembles gathered in these public spaces, inviting passersby to step in, join the circle and become part of the celebration.

Armenians from the diaspora also contributed to the day through a video shared on social media. The video included scenes from different cities and against different backdrops, all somehow moving with the same rhythm and spirit. It stuck an emotional chord because, for a moment, there was no distance between Armenia and its diaspora. Through dance, that gap disappeared.

The project, called “Dance Celebration in the National Spirit,” was created for International Dance Day to bring together Armenian dance groups from nearly every continent. Each group performed “Mayroke,” “Msho Kochari” and “Tamir Agha” in front of landmarks that reflect where they are today. In Armenia, 215 participants gathered near the Mother Armenia statue, led by Arthur Harutyunyan. The video weaves together participants from about 18 countries — different worlds, but one shared story.

Armenian National Dance has its own universal language, one that helps people celebrate, remember and tell stories that words cannot always capture. It’s more than just performance; it’s a living connection between past and present, keeping identity and heritage alive through movement.

Traditional dances have played a major role in preserving our cultural heritage. They’ve been carried forward through oral traditions, dance schools and community gatherings, ensuring that each generation stays connected to its roots. Through this process, the dances, memories, values, beliefs and ways of life behind them survive.

Days like this remind us that dance is a powerful expression of identity that carries our name far beyond Armenia’s borders.

Through this celebration, in such a simple and genuine way, we were reminded of who we are and how strong we can be when we come together. It also showed that unity doesn’t have to be reserved for officially designated days. Any day can feel like a true Armenian citizens’ day when it’s done right.

After such a heavy week, this was exactly what we needed. It was a reminder that honoring our history and our people doesn’t have to only come through grief. It can live just as powerfully through dance, joy and celebration.