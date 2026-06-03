ANCA launching pre-election Capitol Hill mobilization

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region and Western Region, in coordination with the ANCA National Headquarters, will host Strategic Advocacy 2026 in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 14-15, 2026 — mobilizing Armenian American advocates from across the country to Capitol Hill exactly 50 days before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

To express interest, visit anca.org/advocacydays. The deadline to register is Aug. 16, 2026.

The two-day fly-in will focus on two themes, Electoral Impact and Policy Progress, and will feature Congressional and coalition meetings aimed at concrete pre-election progress on the right of return for Artsakh’s forcibly displaced Armenians, Azerbaijan’s immediate release of Armenian hostages and prisoners of war, full enforcement of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, and an end to U.S. military assistance to the Aliyev regime. The program will culminate in “Accountability | 2026 — Artsakh: Justice. Freedom. Right of Return,” a Capitol Hill rally to reverse Azerbaijan’s September 2023 genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh.

The September mobilization comes at a pivotal moment in the U.S. political calendar. With members of Congress focused on their constituents in the final weeks before the midterms, ANCA Eastern Region, Western Region, and National Headquarters teams will lead delegations from more than 30 states to press for concrete policy commitments from incumbents and candidates alike. The agenda has only grown more urgent as Artsakh’s Armenians remain displaced, dozens of Armenian hostages remain unlawfully held in Baku, and Azerbaijan continues to face no real consequences for its crimes.

“Fifty days out from this year’s hotly contested midterm election is close enough to get their attention, far enough away for them to get things done,” said Aram Hamparian, ANCA executive director. “We are positioned – like never before — to play a decisive role in an array of close elections — with a special focus on tipping the scales against some of this cycle’s worst candidates, starting with incumbent congressman Henry Cuellar and former Senator John E. Sununu.”

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Strategic Advocacy 2026 builds on the momentum of the ANCA’s April and September 2025 Advocacy Days, which together brought more than 200 Armenian American advocates to Washington for over 150 congressional meetings and two Capitol Hill commemorations. The 2026 mobilization is being organized jointly by the ANCA Eastern Region, ANCA Western Region, and ANCA National Headquarters, with delegations expected from more than 30 states.

“This September, our Western Region delegation returns to Washington with the moral clarity that only grows sharper with time — the genocide against Artsakh’s Armenians demands a response, and the United States must lead,” said Oshin Harootoonian, chairman of the ANCA Western Region. “From California to Colorado, Washington to Texas, our community knows what is at stake, and our advocates are ready to make sure every member of Congress knows it too — heading into November and beyond.”

“Advocacy Days are where the Armenian American community translates conviction into commitments — and where members of Congress meet, face-to-face, with constituents who see the occupation of their homeland and whose compatriots remain held in Baku,” said Dr. Ara Chalian, chairman of the ANCA Eastern Region. “Our Eastern Region delegation will be in Washington in force this September, with first-time advocates standing alongside seasoned activists, community leaders alongside university students. This is what sustained grassroots power looks like.”

The Sept. 15 Capitol Hill program — Accountability | 2026: Artsakh — Justice. Freedom. Right of Return. — will gather members of Congress, Armenian American organizations, human rights advocates, and the next generation of community leaders for a commemoration of Azerbaijan’s genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and a renewed demand for U.S. action across three fronts: justice for the genocide, freedom for the Armenian hostages and prisoners of war still held in Baku, and the right of return for Artsakh’s forcibly displaced Armenians under international protection. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Capitol Hill, with additional speakers and programming to be announced in the coming weeks.

In their congressional meetings, ANCA advocates will press for the full enforcement of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, the imposition of Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijani officials responsible for war crimes, the immediate release of Armenian hostages and prisoners of war held in Baku, the protection of the right of return for Artsakh’s Armenians under international protection, robust U.S. support for Armenia’s sovereignty and security, and expanded efforts to combat Armenian Genocide denial through education and public awareness.

“Our grassroots presence in Washington has never been more focused, more determined, or more strategically placed than it is this September,” said Gev Iskajyan, ANCA national grassroots director. “Fifty days before voters head to the polls, Armenian Americans will be in the offices of every member of Congress who has a stake in our community — telling them what we need, what we expect, and what we will remember. That message will carry from Capitol Hill straight through Nov. 3.”

The ANCA is actively recruiting first-time advocates, returning advocates, community leaders, clergy, professionals, elected officials, and university students for the September mobilization. Limited need-based travel grants are available to support college and graduate student participants. To express interest, visit anca.org/advocacydays. The deadline to register interest is Aug. 16, 2026.