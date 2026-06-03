Remembering May 28, renewing our responsibility

Each year, Armenians throughout the world gather on May 28 to commemorate one of the most significant dates in our nation’s history: the birth of the First Republic of Armenia in 1918. At a time when the Armenian people faced extermination, displacement and seemingly insurmountable odds, the battles of Sardarabad, Bash Abaran and Karakilisa secured more than military victories. They secured the survival of the Armenian nation. For the first time in centuries, Armenians once again established an independent state and demonstrated to the world that they possessed both the will and ability to determine their own destiny.

The Armenian community of Chicago commemorated the 108th anniversary of the First Republic with a weekend of celebration, reflection and renewal.

The commemoration began Friday evening as Homenetmen Chicago hosted a community family night in Shahnasarian Hall at the Armenian Community Center. Families, friends and supporters gathered to enjoy food, drinks and fellowship while celebrating the enduring spirit of May 28. The evening was made even more special through the support of nearly 40 sponsors whose generosity helped bring the community together.

Addressing those in attendance, ARF Chicago Christapor Gomideh Chairman Hagop Soulakian reflected on the significance of the occasion and the responsibilities facing Armenians today.

“May 28 reminds us that statehood is never permanent and freedom is never guaranteed,” Soulakian said. “As Armenians prepare for another important moment in our nation’s political life on June 7, our responsibility remains the same regardless of the outcome: to strengthen our communities, preserve our identity and continue working toward the vision of a free, united and independent Armenia.”

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The commemoration continued Sunday with the traditional blessing of the Armenian tricolor.

The ceremony was presided over by Fr. Samuel Ajemian, who offered prayers and blessings for the Armenian nation and people. The Armenian flag was ceremonially brought forward by the godfather of the Flag, Ara Surenian, whose decades of service have left a lasting impact on both the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and the broader Armenian community. Throughout the years, Surenian has served in numerous capacities, including on multiple gomidehs, as chairman of the Board of Trustees, as National Representative Assembly delegate, AYF adviser and member of countless committees dedicated to advancing the needs of the organization and community.

The flag was proudly held by AYF members Areni Artinian and Lauren Billeh and Homenetmen scouts Tsoline Papazian and Nina Banklian, symbolizing the passing of responsibility from one generation to the next.

Following the blessing, the Armenian tricolor was raised and the assembled faithful sang “Mer Hairenik,” honoring the sacrifices of those who secured Armenian independence and reaffirming their commitment to the nation’s future.

Through our churches, schools, organizations and community institutions, we have the ability — and the obligation — to preserve the Armenian language, culture, history and national consciousness. This responsibility begins by understanding Armenian history and our own family histories.

May 28 is a reminder that Armenian statehood was neither gifted nor guaranteed. It was earned through sacrifice, courage and an unwavering commitment to the future of our people. It is a day that challenges every generation to consider its own responsibility in preserving and strengthening the Armenian nation. The generation of 1918 gave us a state. The generation of 2026 must ensure there is still a nation worthy of that state.