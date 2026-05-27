Time for a reckoning in South Texas

A long-overdue reckoning is underway in South Texas.

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is engaging Texas voters — from the outskirts of San Antonio all the way down to Laredo on the Rio Grande — to help unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar — co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus — a career politician who was indicted in 2024 by the Department of Justice for pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars in Azerbaijani bribes. In return, he conspired to rig U.S. policy against Artsakh and Armenia — enabling Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of 150,000 Armenians. Cuellar betrayed his oath, his constituents, and persecuted Christian Armenians.

Locally, the Armenian National Committee of Texas (ANC-Texas) is educating parishes and parishioners across the 28th District about Cuellar’s crimes. Working hand in hand with a diverse set of faith-based leaders, they are ensuring that voters go to the polls this fall fully informed about their congressman’s service to foreign interests — at the expense of Armenian lives and indigenous Christian lands. Most recently, packets containing his 54-page indictment were mailed to individual congregations, with cover letters in both English and Spanish.

In addition to educating voters about Cuellar’s corruption, ANC-Texas has engaged with his opponent, Judge Tano Tijerina, a principled local leader who stands strong with Christian Armenians in the Lone Star State and across America. His campaign promises to break Azerbaijan’s grip on the 28th District of Texas and return this seat to the American people.

Forged in struggle — unwilling to see American leadership surrendered to Azerbaijani bribery — Armenian Americans stand united with the people of South Texas in seeking to kick Aliyev ally Henry Cuellar out of Congress once and for all.