Homenetmen New Jersey honors fallen heroes in Memorial Day parade

FORT LEE, N.J. — On Monday, May 25, Memorial Day, Homenetmen of New Jersey scouts participated in Fort Lee’s Memorial Day parade, which also marked America’s 250th anniversary. They joined community members, local organizations and institutions, veterans, and their families in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

Thousands of people filled the streets of Fort Lee in a proud display of remembrance, patriotism and community spirit. Marchers included representatives of Veterans of Foreign Wars Cairola-Barber Post 2342, the Youth Council of Fort Lee, the Emerson High School marching band, the Cliffside Park High School marching band, local police officers, firefighters, emergency response teams and supporters from area towns.

Homenetmen scouts, participants and supporters shared in an atmosphere of gratitude and community togetherness as residents gathered to honor those who served.

Yeghpayr Shant Asadurian reflected on the experience, saying, “As an N.J. Homenetmen Scout, I was honored to march beside my fellow scouts, marching bands and local organizations. Along the parade route, there were hundreds of officers, firefighters and vehicle units representing the strength and unity shown throughout the event. My favorite part was witnessing thousands of people participate in the march, including dozens of veterans, reflecting their impact on the community and our unity as a country.”

Yeghpayr Hagop Dishoyan was also moved by the event, saying, “Marching in the Memorial Day parade was a meaningful experience because it gave me the chance to honor the brave men and women who sacrificed for our country. As a Scout, I felt proud to represent both the United States and our Armenian American community.”

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Through their participation, Homenetmen scouts joined the broader community in preserving the spirit and significance of Memorial Day. Taking part in such an important community event was both an honor and a privilege, reinforcing Homenetmen of New Jersey’s commitment to serving the community and respecting the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.