Study examines consequences of Artsakh Armenian displacement

An international group of researchers has launched the Artsakh Displacement and Identity Project, a new study examining the long-term social, cultural and identity-related consequences of the displacement of Armenians from Artsakh following the 2020-23 conflict and the events of September 2023.

The full academic title of the study is: “The Fate of the Population Expelled from Artsakh: Subethnic Continuity, Identity Formation, and Forced Displacement”

The project focuses on how forced displacement affects community cohesion, identity formation and cultural continuity among displaced Artsakh Armenians now living in Armenia, Russia and the United States.

The study is led by:

• Tessa Hofmann, Dr. phil. (Germany)

• Lilia Arakelyan, Ph.D. (United States)

• Hanna Samir Kassab, Ph.D. (United States)

The research will include 80-100 qualitative interviews with displaced Artsakh Armenians, along with consultations with specialists in migration studies, human rights, political anthropology and cultural heritage.

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The project examines questions of identity preservation, adaptation, intergenerational cultural transmission and the effects of geographic dispersion after the loss of territorial continuity.

According to the researchers, the study is among the first English-language projects to examine the displacement of Artsakh Armenians through the framework of subethnic continuity and identity transformation.

The six-month project will result in a research report, analytical materials and multilingual public resources intended for academic, educational and community use.

The research team welcomes contact from universities, research institutes, community organizations and individuals working in related fields. Displaced Artsakh Armenians interested in participating in interviews can contact the project team.