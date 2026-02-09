Armenia in 2025: Ambition, overreach and the limits of multi-vector diplomacy

The year 2025 will be remembered in Armenia’s recent history as one of bold ambition, but also of exposed vulnerabilities. Following the traumatic loss of Artsakh, Yerevan embarked on a strategy of unprecedented diplomatic recalibration. Under Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia sought to diversify its alliances, simultaneously engaging Washington, Brussels, Baku and Ankara, while managing a strained and increasingly unreliable relationship with Moscow.

The intent was clear: no single external partner should hold the country’s security or development in its hands. Yet, the pursuit of such a multi-vector strategy has revealed structural and political limits, raising questions about feasibility and long-term risk.

The U.S. partnership: Promise and fragility

The deepening of Armenia’s strategic partnership with the United States was the most visible development of the year. The signing of the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Partnership Charter in January created a framework that survived Washington’s transition, signaling bipartisan interest in a stable Armenia. The real breakthrough came in August at a Washington summit, where, under U.S. mediation, Armenia and Azerbaijan initialed a comprehensive peace agreement and reached a compromise on regional connectivity.

The agreement on the so-called “Zangezur corridor,” rebranded the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), maintained Armenian sovereignty over the route to Nakhichevan while inviting American commercial and diplomatic involvement. This initiative transformed a potential flashpoint into a project of shared interest. Accompanying memorandums on the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, high-tech cooperation and energy security began linking Armenia’s economy more closely to Western networks. Early signs were encouraging: the Armenian-Azerbaijani border experienced its longest period of calm in a generation, and limited practical cooperation emerged, including fuel flows from Azerbaijan via Georgia and Russian grain shipments transiting through Azerbaijan.

Yet, the optimism belies underlying fragility. The TRIPP initiative and related agreements depend heavily on external enforcement and financial backing, exposing Armenia to shifts in U.S. domestic politics or changing regional priorities. The border calm remains conditional, and diplomatic gains risk being undermined by domestic capacity limits, political contestation and continued reliance on Moscow for critical infrastructure. The United States may provide a shield, but it cannot replace the foundational resilience that Armenia must build internally. Moreover, branding the corridor as a “Trump Route” has drawn criticism both domestically and abroad, raising questions about whether the government is over-relying on personality-driven diplomacy rather than durable structural safeguards.

The European path: Ambition and overreach

In parallel, Armenia advanced its European vector. The reinforcement of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, along with parliamentary approval to initiate EU membership proceedings, represents a declaration of intent. Linking domestic reforms — particularly anti-corruption measures and institutional strengthening — to the EU acquis is strategically sound. However, the government’s reliance on an external anchor exposes internal fragility. Institutions remain uneven, reforms are partial and enforcement of rule-of-law standards remains inconsistent.

Critically, Armenia has pursued its European ambition without formally severing ties with Russia. The country remains a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, although participation in the latter is effectively frozen. This delicate balancing act highlights the inherent tension in Armenia’s multi-vector strategy: it assumes that engagement with East and West can coexist, even as contradictions between commitments impose growing operational and political constraints. Overextension in foreign policy risks magnifying domestic weaknesses rather than mitigating them. There is also the danger that expectations of European support will exceed what Brussels can realistically deliver, leaving Armenia exposed if reform deadlines are not met or if regional security deteriorates.

Cautious engagement with Turkey and the limits of civil society dialogue

The normalization process with Turkey advanced modestly. Visa simplification for diplomatic and service passports took effect in January 2026, alongside renewed expectations of an opening of the border to third-country nationals later in the year. While symbolically positive, these steps are incremental and unlikely to alter entrenched perceptions rapidly. The risk is that such measures create the appearance of progress while leaving deeper obstacles — historical grievances, domestic political resistance and economic asymmetries — unaddressed.

Similarly, the “Bridge of Peace 5+5” Track 1.5 dialogue with Azerbaijani civil society is constrained by asymmetries between the two countries and limited institutional depth. While humanitarian and personal exchanges may incrementally reduce tensions, these initiatives face structural limits and may generate more symbolic momentum than substantive change. Without concrete legal, economic or security guarantees, civil society dialogue alone cannot sustain peace or prevent renewed escalation.

Domestic foundations: Fragility beneath ambition

All these foreign policy achievements ultimately depend on strong domestic foundations. The “Crossroads of Peace” vision requires functional infrastructure, yet Armenia’s railway network remains largely under Russian control through the South Caucasus Railway. Public calls for repairs highlight Armenia’s constrained agency. The TRIPP project, to be developed with an American partner, offers a model for sovereignty and independence but faces daunting technical, financial and political challenges. Armenia risks overpromising externally while struggling to deliver domestically, threatening credibility on all fronts.

Economic vulnerability compounds these challenges. Energy dependency, limited industrial diversification and a small domestic market continue to expose Armenia to external shocks. The government’s ambitious foreign engagements may improve strategic options but do not, in themselves, address these fundamental economic fragilities.

The risks of multi-vector overreach

The strategy of simultaneous engagement with multiple powers carries intrinsic risk. Diversification, while prudent in principle, requires resources, capacity and political consensus — all of which remain uneven. Armenia’s executive branch has shown remarkable diplomatic energy, yet the parliamentary and local institutional machinery remains weak. Sustaining high-level engagement with the United States, the EU, Turkey and Azerbaijan simultaneously could overstretch limited diplomatic bandwidth, create conflicting obligations and expose the country to manipulation or strategic missteps.

These geopolitical risks are compounded by domestic political polarization. Pashinyan’s government faces scrutiny over perceived opportunism and over-reliance on external guarantees. Public patience for ambitious foreign ventures may be limited, if tangible domestic benefits remain modest. The danger is that strategic ambition could give way to fatigue or disillusionment, undermining the very stability these policies aim to secure.

2025: Ambition, risk and the limits of sovereignty

In summary, 2025 was a year of bold ambition and strategic recalibration. By deepening engagement with the United States, pursuing EU integration, cautiously opening to Turkey and initiating dialogue with Azerbaijan, Armenia sought to diversify its alliances and secure a more independent path. The early fruits of this strategy are tangible, yet the risks are substantial. Overextension, institutional weakness, contradictory commitments and reliance on external enforcement expose Armenia to political, economic and security vulnerabilities.

The underlying logic of Armenia’s approach — resilience through integration — remains sound in theory, but the practical challenges are formidable. Without strengthening domestic institutions and consolidating capacity at home, external partnerships alone cannot ensure stability. Armenia’s diplomatic gains may prove fragile if domestic reforms stall, infrastructure fails to materialize or regional tensions reignite. 2025 may be remembered not only for Armenia’s ambitious steps into multi-vector diplomacy, but also for the fragility and contradictions these choices have revealed.

The true test will be whether Armenia can convert ambition into sustainable, sovereign outcomes or whether overreach will turn promise into vulnerability. The coming years will determine whether this strategic pivot delivers lasting independence and resilience — or exposes a small state to the perils of shifting external powers. The balance between aspiration and capacity remains delicate, and the consequences of miscalculation may echo for a generation.