If Armenian becomes monochrome: What language will our grandchildren speak?

Sometimes, I simply stay silent and listen to her. The voice of my grandmother, Gayane, is unlike the Armenian I use every day to write articles, conduct professional interviews or speak on noisy city streets. Within her voice lies an entire world — with its mountains, the scent of dried grass and sounds from centuries past that seem born of stone and soil. She speaks in her dialect, and the words flow naturally, like a mountain stream, without effort or a second thought for grammatical rules. But in those moments, as I look at her weathered hands and hear that unique cadence, my heart tightens with a cold realization: I am listening to an “archival” voice.

The realization that my grandmother Gayane’s language is becoming more of a museum piece with each passing day is painful. That voice is steadily drifting away from our daily lives. What for her is life and direct communication is becoming “heritage” for my generation, and for the next, it may become nothing more than an incomprehensible echo. When she utters a word filled with humor, sorrow and local color, I realize that word will never sound the same on my lips. I can write it down and record it, but I cannot “live” that word the way she does.

That voice is the last bridge to a world where language had not yet succumbed to standardization. There, every village and every canyon had its own color. Now, listening to my grandmother, I feel that bridge slowly vanishing into the mist. This is not merely a linguistic difference; it is the final chord of an entire essence that still resonates in our home, but whose echo grows fainter in the relentless current of time.

We have learned to think that language is what we see in textbooks or hear on the news — polished, edited and molded. But in reality, dialect is the “natural,” primal state of our language — the wild and mighty force that for centuries has been nourished by soil, water and raw human experience. My grandmother Gayane’s speech is that untainted source. It was not shaped at the desks of linguists; it was forged in the fields, born while baking bread, refined on mountain peaks and passed down in whispers from cradle to cradle. It is a living organism that has survived calamities for centuries, yet today, strangely, it finds itself at the edge of an abyss.

Today, we stand at a dangerous threshold where dialect is viewed as a relic of the past or “unrefined” speech. Yet it is within those layers considered “unrefined” that the true flexibility and richness of Armenian are hidden. Dialect is the immune system of a language; it has preserved nuances that the literary language long ago sacrificed for the sake of simplicity and universal clarity. When my grandmother speaks, I see how language “breathes” without artificial boundaries.

Unfortunately, the abyss at whose edge our natural language stands today has been dug by our own indifference and obsession with appearing “modern.” We are slowly losing the wild beauty that connected us to our ancestors’ worldview. Grandmother Gayane’s dialect is one of the last green islands above that abyss. If it falls, we will be left with a language that might be convenient for practical communication, but one in which the wondrous sounds from the depths of our roots — the sounds that made us unique and irreplaceable — will no longer ring out.

Sometimes, I close my eyes and try to imagine the world a few decades from now — a generation that has never heard the living breath of a dialect. It is a future where everyone speaks only “textbook” Armenian — flawless but cold. That generation will master grammar, know the spelling of words and perhaps even read the classics with clear and smooth pronunciation, but a kind of transparent emptiness will reign in their linguistic world. They will know the words, but they will not recognize their “soul.”

The soul of a word is that invisible energy born only within a dialectal accent, local humor or that unique idiom that has no translation. When my grandmother says a word, I see behind it the life she lived and the anxieties and joys of her ancestors. The future generation will be deprived of that feeling. For them, Armenian will become merely a tool for communication — similar to all the languages we learn through computer programs. It will be a language that has lost its “birth certificate.”

From this arises the most painful question: What will happen when a local idiom no longer echoes in any village? When dialects as powerful as the mountains of Lori, as sturdy as the rocks of Artsakh and as warm as the Ararat Valley fall silent, we will lose our inner diversity. Are we not, by this, severing our connection with the land and our history? After all, a dialect is the thread that binds us to a specific piece of land, a spring and the memory of a lineage. Without that connection, we will become linguistic “landlords” who own a house but lack the smoke of the hearth that warms it.

This linguistic void is terrifying in its monotony. Future generations might not even notice what they have lost because their ears have never learned to hear the multilayered music of a dialect. They will live in a monochrome linguistic environment where words are only information, not experience.

What are we losing?

Without dialects, Armenian is slowly turning into a monotonous and monochrome environment. The unique cadence that binds a person to their birthplace with invisible threads is replaced by standardized sounds. We lose the “flexibility” of the language; it becomes straight and flat, deprived of its multilayered shades.

Linguistic diversity is our cultural wealth. When we all begin to speak the same way, with the same vocabulary and the same intonation, we — wittingly or unwittingly — lose our inner diversity. My grandmother’s language is not just a means of communication; it is the final barrier against this universal “uniformity” and globalization. Within each of her “incorrectly” pronounced words or ancient idioms lies an entire genetic code that prevents us from becoming a faceless crowd. When that barrier collapses, we lose our “local” self, dissolving into a general, faceless reality.

Sometimes I ask myself: What will our grandchildren understand of the heritage left by Grandmother Gayane? Will they be able to feel the emotion hidden behind her every sound and accent? We can create dialectal dictionaries, we can digitize her voice, but a dictionary cannot translate the experience one has only when that language is a part of one’s blood and daily life. If our grandchildren cannot “translate” my grandmother’s emotion, they will remain linguistic orphans — possessing rich libraries but empty spiritual memories.

Conclusion

The loss of dialect is not progress, but an extreme impoverishment of our inner world. With every dialect that falls silent, we lose a color, a layer of our identity.

My grandmother’s language is the bridge that keeps us connected to our land and our history. We are obligated not to allow our language to become monochrome, because our grandchildren must have the opportunity to speak not only with words, but with the soul of their ancestors.