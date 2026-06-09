AYF D.C. hosts second annual Capital Ball

BETHESDA, Md. — On the evening of May 2, 2026, the Armenian Youth Federation–Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Washington D.C., “Ani” Chapter hosted its second annual Capital Ball. The evening brought together AYF alumni, ungers and ungerouhis, parents and supporters from the greater Washington D.C., area and throughout the Eastern U.S. to celebrate chapter successes and support ongoing cultural and educational activities, including participation in the upcoming AYF Junior Seminar.

AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter Treasurer U. Arpa Shahnazarian emceed the evening and reflected on the significance of the Capital Ball theme, inspired by the chapter’s first community event in 1942 — a cherry blossom-themed celebration marking the founding of the D.C. chapter. She described the event as symbolic of the connection between Washington, D.C., and Ani, the historic capital of Armenia, “uniting where we live today with the roots of our heritage and reaffirming our unwavering vision of a homeland that is free, independent and united.”

Shahnazarian also shared how joining the AYF during college helped her reconnect with her Armenian identity and find a sense of belonging within the community. Reflecting on attending her first chapter meeting, she recalled realizing she was “in the right place” after seeing so many young Armenians come together to learn from and support one another. Emphasizing the importance of investing in Armenian youth and strengthening community ties, she noted, “Assimilation and apathy is something we need to consistently fight against, in order to stay connected to our roots.” She reminded attendees that “The Capital Ball isn’t just a celebration of who we are — it’s a commitment to who we’re becoming.”

AYF D.C. “Sevan” Junior Chapter Chair U. Victoria Penenian reflected on the impact the AYF has had on her life since joining the organization at 8 years old, noting that “even then, something about the energy and the community drew me in.” Recalling her experiences at AYF Junior Seminar and chapter events, she spoke about the lasting friendships, leadership skills and cultural education the organization has provided throughout her childhood. Emphasizing the importance of engaging Armenian youth from an early age, Penenian encouraged parents to involve their children in AYF programs, noting that “these experiences will stay with them” and continue drawing them back to the Armenian community as they grow older. Highlighting the organization’s role in preserving Armenian language, culture and identity, Penenian noted that the “AYF is much more than an organization; it is a foundation of our culture.” She went on to emphasize how especially important it is for future generations, “Through our educational programs, we teach our juniors about Armenian culture in all its richness: our dances, our songs, our language and our history.”

AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter member and AYF Central Executive member U. Nayiri Shahnazarian reflected on the transformative role the AYF has played in her life and leadership journey. Although she was not deeply involved in Armenian organizations growing up, she explained that attending AYF Junior Seminar and later participating in Camp Javakhk became the catalyst for her deeper involvement in the AYF and broader Armenian community. Reflecting on her experience at Camp Javakhk, Shahnazarian recalled watching AYF members “sing heghapokhagan songs, teach the kids at camp and speak in general with so much passion about our culture and our people, in a way that I had never seen before from the youth. Their passion mirrored what I felt inside for so long, and it was amazing meeting people who had the same values as me about Armenia.”

Through her years in the organization, she has served on the D.C. chapter executive, the Central Educational Council and now the AYF Central Executive. Encouraging younger members to embrace every opportunity the AYF offers, she stated, “Take everything you possibly can from this organization… Use the tools that the AYF gives you to give back, because it’s the most fulfilling thing you will ever do.”

ARF Sebouh Gomideh Treasurer and AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter alumna U. Areni Margossian spoke about the collective responsibility of investing in Armenian youth and sustaining Armenian identity across generations. Repeatedly emphasizing that “we are responsible for the youth of our nation,” Margossian stressed that preserving Armenian identity in the diaspora requires active and intentional involvement from every generation. Reflecting on her experience working with AYF Junior Seminar participants, she highlighted the lasting impact that mentorship, guidance and simply “showing up” can have on younger members of the community. Reminding attendees that “the future of a nation isn’t only the responsibility of the youth,” she concluded with a call to continued service beyond one’s AYF years, stating, “Our part is not over. The duty to serve follows us through our lives as Armenians.”

AYF alumnus U. Manoug Habibian reflected on the lifelong impact the AYF has had on his personal growth, leadership and connection to the Armenian community since joining the organization at ten years old through the AYF Worcester “Aram” Chapter. Recalling experiences ranging from AYF Junior Olympics and Camp Haiastan to participating in advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C., through the Armenian National Committee internship program, Habibian emphasized the enduring friendships, values and sense of purpose fostered through the organization. Reflecting on his final Junior Olympics, where Worcester secured first place despite bringing only 10 athletes, he noted, “It wasn’t about numbers. It was about teamwork, heart and showing up for each other.” Habibian also spoke about the broader significance of AYF as a lifelong community, stating that “AYF isn’t just a chapter. It is a lifelong network. No matter where you go, there’s always a connection, a shared identity and a sense of home.” Encouraging younger members to fully embrace their experiences in the organization, he reminded attendees that “the relationships you build here and the experiences you gain will stay with you for a lifetime.”

AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter Treasurer U. Arpa Shahnazarian closed the evening by thanking attendees for their support and emphasizing the shared purpose reflected throughout the night. She noted that the energy in the room demonstrated “the love and dedication we all have for our heritage, our culture, our Cause and especially, our youth,” and encouraged continued support for the organization’s programming and mission. Shahnazarian concluded by thanking community partners and supporters and inviting attendees to “keep building this bridge between past and future — between capitals, generations and across oceans — for a stronger, prouder and united Armenian homeland.”

The AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter extended special thanks to Nora’s Kabob, UEvents DC for lighting and technical support, and U. Shirag “DJ Shirag” Ohannesian for the night’s entertainment. The AYF “Ani” Seniors and “Sevan” Juniors are grateful to have the ongoing support of the ARF Sebouh Gomideh; sister organizations the ARS, Hamazkayin and Homenetmen; the Soorp Khatch Armenian Church Pastor and Board of Trustees’ the AYC; the ANCA; and AYF alumni, parents, members and friends, who help the chapter thrive.