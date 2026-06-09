Children’s Day programs support displaced children of Artsakh 

GLENDALE, Calif. — On June 1, International Children’s Day, programs supported by Lorik Humanitarian Fund brought together local children, displaced Artsakh families and the children of fallen Armenian soldiers for a day of learning, creativity and community. As part of these efforts, Lorik Humanitarian Fund recently provided a grant of 1 million Armenians drams, or about $2,740, to the Hayorti Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting the children of fallen Armenian soldiers.

A portion of the grant helped make possible a Children’s Day event honoring children whose fathers were killed during the September 2023 war in Artsakh. The event included games, entertainment, activities and gifts for participating children. Among the most moving aspects of the gathering was that every child present was born after the loss of their father. “These children carry a tremendous burden despite their young age,” said Lorik Humanitarian Fund President Shunt Jarchafjian. “Creating opportunities for joy, community and support is something we all have a responsibility to do.”

In Gyumri, students from the Artsakh Tsil Children’s Studio also celebrated International Children’s Day through a series of cultural activities, including a puppet performance of “The Three Little Pigs” and participation in the Menk Gank, or “We Exist,” community event.

The event brought together artists, performers, organizations and community groups from across the region. Students proudly displayed artwork, crafts and creative projects developed throughout the year.

Since November 2024, Lorik Humanitarian Fund has supported the Artsakh Tsil Children’s Studio, which provides free educational and cultural programming to both local and displaced children in Gyumri.

The studio currently offers instruction in:

Drawing and painting

Puppet making and puppet theater performance

Carpet weaving and needlework

Armenian dance

Armenian and Armenian Church history

Photography

Artsakh dialect workshops ( par par )

) Khachkar carving and traditional Armenian arts

The program has grown steadily and now operates daily, serving children from both the local community and families displaced from Artsakh.

“Programs like Artsakh Tsil are about much more than classes,” Jarchafjian said. “They help children build friendships, develop skills, preserve culture and maintain a sense of community following displacement.”

The Children’s Day programs are part of Lorik Humanitarian Fund’s broader mission supporting forcibly displaced Artsakh families through education, housing, health care, cultural preservation and economic development initiatives.

Since launching the Aznavour Saghyan Scholarship Fund earlier this year, Lorik Humanitarian Fund has awarded 114 scholarships totaling 22,134,950 Armenian drams, or about $60,600, to displaced Artsakh students.

The organization has also provided permanent housing to 13 displaced families, including five families of fallen heroes, supported health care initiatives for displaced families and recently launched a Small Business Development Program that has already received 185 applications from displaced individuals and families seeking assistance rebuilding sustainable livelihoods.

“We believe rebuilding a community requires investing in every generation,” Jarchafjian said. “Whether through scholarships, housing, cultural programs, support for children or economic development, our goal remains helping displaced Artsakh families rebuild their lives with dignity, opportunity and hope.”

For more information about Lorik Humanitarian Fund, visit www.LorikHF.org.