Keeping the painting on the easel

Life is not a finished painting hung on the wall to be admired as a static artifact of who we are. It is not something we frame and declare, “Here it is; this is my life.” To view life this way is to deny its very essence. Life is fluid, dynamic and ever-changing — a living work of art that evolves with every passing moment. The same is true of our professional lives.

Imagine instead that your life is a painting that remains on the easel, perpetually unfinished. Each day, you approach it with fresh eyes and a brush in hand, ready to add new strokes of color, refine its details or sometimes paint over entire sections to create something entirely new. This metaphor has helped me see life as a process — a canvas on which we continuously create and recreate ourselves.

Embracing imperfection

Experience in life — and in art — teaches us that perfection is not the goal. A masterpiece rarely results from flawless execution. Instead, it is born from the artist’s willingness to experiment, make mistakes and embrace the unexpected. The same is true of living a fulfilling life. Each misstep, each moment of uncertainty, is not a failure but a brushstroke — a necessary part of the larger composition.

When we view life as an ongoing painting, we learn to accept imperfection as part of the journey. We begin to understand that what may seem like an error today can become the foundation for transformation tomorrow. The layers of paint — some vibrant, others muted; some chaotic, others deliberate — tell the story of who we are and who we are becoming.

The courage to revisit the canvas

To keep our life’s painting on the easel requires courage. It means revisiting the canvas often, even when we are unsure what to add or afraid of what we might see. I have often returned to my own canvas after feeling stuck or disappointed, unsure whether to add a new color or scrape away what no longer felt true. We must be willing to ask ourselves: What needs to change? What can I improve? What do I want this painting to say about me?

As we grow and evolve, regardless of age, new experiences, relationships and insights become the colors on our palette. Sometimes life offers bright and joyful hues — moments of love, success and celebration that brighten the canvas. At other times, it brings darker shades — grief, loss and struggle that add depth and contrast to the painting. Both are essential. Without darkness, light has no context; without contrast, the painting lacks dimension.

An endless work in progress

I value the moments when I stand before my “unfinished painting” — to look, think, reflect and discover a new color. The beauty of life is that it is never truly finished. We continue adding to the canvas until the very end. The desire to leave behind a legacy of color and texture for others to admire and draw inspiration from can become one of life’s pleasant motivations.

Perhaps the greatest gift of all is the knowledge that our painting, though uniquely ours, is part of a larger gallery — a shared human experience that connects us to one another.

So I have learned to be comfortable keeping my life’s painting on the easel and returning to it often. Approach your own painting in progress with fresh inspiration from daily life, courage and an open heart. Remember that the most extraordinary works of art are not those that are perfect, but those that are alive with the spirit of their creator.