Trump’s “peace route” raises alarm over Armenian sovereignty

YEREVAN—In a significant development, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, with U.S. President Donald Trump as mediator, signed a preliminary peace agreement at the White House on August 8, 2025. The deal has stirred uncertainty and concern in Yerevan, with many Armenians viewing it as a concession imposed under intense external pressure and fearing threats to the country’s sovereignty and constitutional integrity.

Days after the trilateral agreement was signed, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbekov announced that Baku expects concrete legal steps from Yerevan following the Washington declaration.

“The document outlines provisions for the pre-signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and affirms the necessity of subsequent steps toward its full ratification,” Amirbekov stated. “In other words, for the peace agreement to move forward, Baku expects Armenia to amend its constitution to eliminate any remaining territorial claims toward Azerbaijan.”

Amirbekov emphasized that constitutional alignment is not only a political formality but a foundational requirement for lasting peace. He also highlighted another key clause in the trilateral declaration: the obligation to open transport and communication links between the two nations. Specifically, he stressed the importance of ensuring “unimpeded” connectivity between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan—one of the most contentious and strategically critical aspects of the corridor agreement.

The governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan released the text of the so-called Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations. While presented as a peace agreement, the document imposes a series of binding commitments on Armenia that critics argue reflect an imbalance in favor of Azerbaijani interests.

Under the terms of the agreement, Armenia is required to officially recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, including all Soviet-era borders, and renounce any current or future territorial claims. The agreement also prohibits either party from supporting movements or actions that challenge the other’s sovereignty, effectively barring Armenia from engaging on issues related to Artsakh. Diplomatic relations are to be established, and all legal disputes, international claims and pending cases between the two sides must be withdrawn within one month of ratification.

The text further obliges Armenia to prevent any third-party military presence along its border with Azerbaijan and to accept a framework for “unimpeded” regional connectivity—widely interpreted as a concession to Azerbaijani demands for a corridor to Nakhichevan. While it mandates cooperation on issues like missing persons from previous conflicts, it does not specify mechanisms for justice or accountability. Additionally, the agreement states that any internal laws conflicting with its provisions will be overridden, and that the English version of the text will take precedence in case of interpretation disputes. The agreement will take effect only after both countries complete their internal ratification processes.

At the White House on August 8, Trump hailed the gathering as a “very historic peace summit” between Pashinyan and Aliyev. Flags, handshakes and a carefully choreographed ceremony accompanied the signing of a joint declaration promising to end hostilities “forever,” open diplomatic relations, facilitate trade and tourism and mutually recognize each nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the heart of the agreement is what Trump dubbed the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity”—a transit corridor that will allow Azerbaijan direct access to Nakhichevan through sovereign Armenian territory. Trump, who referred to the project as a “corridor” three separate times during his remarks, emphasized that the route would be developed through an exclusive 99-year U.S.-Armenia partnership, with the expectation—per his words—that “after 99 years, they will extend it.”

President Trump framed the initiative as a win-win, backed by significant U.S. investment in the region’s infrastructure, along with new bilateral agreements with both Armenia and Azerbaijan in energy, trade and technology. Notably, the summit also saw the lifting of long-standing U.S. restrictions on military-technical cooperation with Azerbaijan, including the repeal of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which had barred direct aid to Baku.

President Aliyev called the day “historic,” celebrating what he described as decades of war ending and the newfound freedom to connect with Nakhichevan without obstruction. Prime Minister Pashinyan, for his part, labeled the declaration a “milestone” and echoed Trump’s economic optimism, citing infrastructure and investment opportunities, though he offered little detail on how Armenia’s sovereignty would be enforced on the ground.

Despite the diplomatic smiles and economic promises, many in Armenia view the summit—and the agreement—as a capitulation under pressure.

While Azerbaijan walked away with concrete gains—including the repeal of Section 907, direct access to Nakhichevan and the final dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group—Armenia did not secure the return of its prisoners of war, nor did it regain control over its sovereign territories currently occupied by Azerbaijan. The issue of the forced displacement of Armenians from Artsakh was notably absent from the summit, with all three leaders pointedly refusing to answer press questions on the matter.

In the aftermath, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan attempted to reassure the public by asserting that any infrastructure developed under the agreement would fall within Armenia’s sovereign jurisdiction. “There is no room for different interpretations here,” he said, referring to Article 3 of the declaration. “Everything will be implemented within the framework of our territorial integrity, sovereignty and jurisdiction.”

However, critical questions remained unanswered, such as the fate of Armenian prisoners of war, the return of the occupied territories of Armenia and the rights of forcibly displaced Armenians from Artsakh. At the same time, practical questions about the proposed transit corridor’s implementation linger: Who will regulate Azerbaijani entry and exit on Armenian soil? Will Armenian authorities have full control over passport and customs procedures? Will Armenian forces be physically present along the corridor? Who will inspect Azerbaijani cargo?

Murad Papazyan, a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Bureau and co-chairman of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France, strongly criticized the Washington agreement, arguing it “benefits Azerbaijan and Turkey” while significantly weakening Armenia.

According to Papazyan, the agreement endorses the construction of the Zangezur corridor, which he described as “a serious encroachment on the sovereignty and security of Armenia.” He emphasized that the corridor would strip Armenia of control over part of its internationally recognized territory, compromise its southern border with Iran and be managed by Turkish forces with potential NATO involvement—posing what he called “an existential threat” to the country.

Papazyan framed the corridor as a key element of a broader “pan-Turkist strategy” long pursued by Ankara and Baku through military pressure and diplomacy. He criticized Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for making “unilateral concessions” without securing any reciprocal gains, such as the release of Armenian prisoners, the return of displaced Artsakh residents or a withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenian territory.

“Such passivity is part of an already familiar pattern,” Papazyan noted, accusing Pashinyan of weakening Armenia’s statehood and undermining national security. He also expressed concern over deeper geopolitical shifts, including rapprochement with Turkey, refusal to pursue international legal actions against Azerbaijan and even questioning of the Armenian Genocide.

Former Foreign Minister of Armenia Vartan Oskanian also condemned the U.S.-mediated agreement as a “surrender of sovereignty” disguised as diplomacy. He particularly denounced approval of the so-called Zangezur corridor, which would allow Azerbaijan unimpeded access across Armenian territory under the control of a third country, without customs checks or border inspections.

“Only in the alternate reality of Pashinyan’s subordinates can the effective handover of the Zangezur corridor be portrayed as a ‘strategic victory,’” Oskanian wrote. According to him, allowing another country to control a corridor stretching across the full width of Armenia—without any regulatory oversight—amounts to leasing part of the nation’s sovereignty “for at least two generations.” He added, “This is not diplomacy—it is the sale of national dignity.”

Oskanian dismissed government claims that the agreement does not harm Armenia’s sovereignty and that Azerbaijan “did not get what it wanted,” calling such statements “an insult to the intelligence of the Armenian people.” He argued that in any serious understanding of statehood, no nation would concede unrestricted transit through its territory on a foreign power’s terms and still claim to have preserved sovereignty.

The “Armenia” faction of the Armenian parliament characterized the commitments made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the pre-signed Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement as “bearing no relation to real peace” and introducing “existential threats” to Armenia and the Armenian people. The faction accused the government of attempting to “legitimize ethnic cleansing and genocidal policies carried out by Azerbaijan against the Armenians of Artsakh,” including forced displacement, hostage-taking and sham trials. The statement also condemned the sidelining of the OSCE Minsk Group and the removal of the Artsakh issue from the international agenda.

“The agreement does not lift the decades-long blockade or halt Azerbaijani aggression,” the faction stated, warning that it instead grants Azerbaijan “unimpeded access through Armenia’s sovereign territory,” creating new conditions for continued hostilities. The group pointed to articles within the pre-agreement—specifically Articles 8, 9 and 15—that they claim could be used to criminalize participants in the Artsakh liberation struggle and shield Azerbaijani war crimes from accountability. “Even principles such as mutual non-interference and territorial integrity, nominally included in the document, come with no international guarantees and rely entirely on Baku’s goodwill,” the statement read.

Calling Pashinyan’s approach a “false peace narrative,” the faction accused the prime minister of abusing his constitutional powers and pursuing foreign interests at the cost of Armenia’s rights. “We reject this conduct and the imposed concessions,” the statement concluded, urging a national course correction to restore dignity and secure Armenia’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh released a joint statement from five parliamentary factions, expressing deep concern over the international community’s failure to respond to Azerbaijan’s aggression and the collapse of the peace process. The factions praised the historical role of the U.S. as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair but condemned the group’s effective abandonment of its mediation responsibilities following Azerbaijan’s 2020 war and the subsequent forced displacement of Armenians from Artsakh.

The statement lamented that “instead of offering solutions,” international powers chose “the easiest path” and “turned a blind eye to crimes against humanity.” It criticized the dissolution of the Minsk Group as a blow to diplomatic credibility and warned that regions like Artsakh are being used as “bargaining chips in greater geopolitical games.”

The Artsakh parliamentarians asserted that any normalization package between Armenia and Azerbaijan must include three non-negotiable points:

The safe and dignified return of Artsakh Armenians to their historical homeland; Protection of Artsakh’s cultural and spiritual heritage; The release of Armenian prisoners, including Artsakh’s political and military leadership, currently held in Azerbaijani prisons.

“Such a course of events cannot lead to the long-awaited peace the region desperately needs,” the statement read. It concluded with a stark warning: “What appears to be a diplomatic breakthrough today will only result in deeper disappointment for genuine stakeholders of real peace.”