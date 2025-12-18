Hamazkayin D.C. wraps up year with diverse cultural, educational programming

The Washington, D.C. Chapter of Hamazkayin wrapped up the year with a wide range of educational and cultural events, continuing its efforts to reinvigorate the chapter and deepen community engagement. The chapter has been intentional in creating programs that not only preserve and advance Armenian art and culture but also help to strengthen community ties during a particularly challenging period for Armenia and Armenians.

A key reason for this year’s productivity has been the diverse backgrounds and interests of the board members, who have been encouraged to identify cultural opportunities that enrich the local Armenian community. With a growing influx of Armenians, especially from the Middle East, the D.C. community is expanding and discussions have even begun around the possibility of launching a daily Armenian school. Earlier this year, the chapter also hosted the Eastern Regional Hamazkayin Conference, where chapters presented annual overviews and collaborated on future plans.

Starting off the year’s programming, the chapter held a celebration for Diarentarach (as in 2024), the Armenian cultural and spiritual holiday, signifying light, purification and family blessings. The event included the traditional bonfire and “jumping the fire” ceremony, led by Soorp Khatch Der Hayr Sarkis Aktavoukian.

Among the chapter’s many cultural programs was an Artsakh pakhlava workshop, taught by women from Artsakh, aimed at preserving the region’s culinary traditions. The chapter continued its film screenings with several notable selections, including “Monsieur Aznavour,” a film chronicling the life of French-Armenian music icon Charles Aznavour. It also screened the critically acclaimed documentary, “My Sweet Land,” which portrayed the everyday life of 11-year-old Vrej from Artsakh, capturing the innocence of childhood set against the harsh backdrop of the conflict and ensuing war with Azerbaijan.

Following the “My Sweet Land” screening, the chapter hosted an intimate Q&A session with the film’s director, Sareen Hairabedian. This discussion offered insight into the making of the film and provided a meaningful forum for community members to share their reactions and express their appreciation for art that gives voice to the children of Artsakh. These post-screening dialogues have become a signature component of the chapter’s programming, fostering discussion, reflections and camaraderie through Armenian art.

The chapter also showcased Armenian musical traditions by hosting Ashough Nazeli and Tamar Panossian for an evening of traditional folk music. (An ashough is a troubadour, whose craft is steeped in storytelling and musical heritage.) In a nod to blending the old with the new, the chapter also co-hosted singer Artur Khachents, who gained popularity through videos of him singing “Kini Lits” on his way to courageously fight for Artsakh’s freedom during the war.

For younger members of the community, the D.C. chapter organized two children’s book readings, one with Zani Shahinian-Mesrobian, and another with D.C. Hamazkayin chapter member and eastern regional board executive member Dr. Aline Baghdassarian as part of her tour for her new book “Nare Visits the Farm.” A children’s painting event was also held during the Soorp Khatch church’s Winter Festival, to promote greater community connection. Additionally, the chapter continues to sponsor weekly classes for the Van dance group.

With the year end in sight, the Hamazkayin D.C. chapter is already hard at work planning for the year ahead-striving to make it even more dynamic and impactful for the community it serves.

Strengthening the financial foundation of the D.C. chapter is part of the current effort of the board. To help support their programs and initiatives, please contact washingtondc@hamazkayin-usa.org.