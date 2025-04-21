A magical evening of Armenian folk songs at Washington, DC’s Arabian Hall

Washington—On April 4, 2025, the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of Washington, D.C. hosted a spectacular cultural evening at Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church. The event featured a soul-stirring performance of traditional Armenian folk songs by the beloved Ashough Nazeli, with a special appearance by the talented Tamar Panossian.

The ambiance of the evening was nothing short of enchanting. The church’s Arabian Hall was transformed into a warm and welcoming space, decorated with a blend of traditional Armenian motifs and elegant touches. The decor set the tone for an immersive cultural experience that celebrated the depth and beauty of Armenian musical heritage.

The audience was captivated by the heartfelt, nostalgic melodies performed by Ashough Nazeli. When Tamar Panossian joined in, their voices blended in harmony, evoking deep emotion from the crowd. Together, they transported attendees through the rich tapestry of Armenia’s folk traditions—echoing stories of love, longing and homeland.

This event stood as a testament to the dedication and collaboration of Hamazkayin Washington, D.C., whose meticulous planning and organizational efforts ensured a smooth and inspiring evening. The commitment to excellence was evident in every detail, from the performances to the atmosphere and hospitality.

As the final notes of the evening resonated through the hall, the message was clear: events like these are not just cultural showcases—they are affirmations of resilience, unity and pride in our Armenian heritage.

The ARF Sebouh Gomideh reaffirms its steadfast support for all sister organizations working tirelessly to preserve and promote Armenian culture, identity and unity. The Gomideh stands ready to uplift every initiative that strengthens our community both locally and globally.

Stay tuned for more impactful programs from Hamazkayin Washington, D.C.—the spirit of our culture lives on through the arts.