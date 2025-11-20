Hamazkayin launches community survey to explore a new everyday Armenian school in Greater Washington

The ARF Sebouh Gomideh is proud to share an important initiative led by Hamazkayin Washington as the community explores the establishment of a new everyday Armenian school (pre-kindergarten to fifth grade) serving families across the Greater Washington region.

Hamazkayin has launched a brief community survey to measure interest, identify the optimal location and understand tuition expectations as part of assessing the feasibility of creating a high-quality Armenian day school in our region. If realized, the program would provide our children with paid, accredited teachers and a modern, standardized curriculum, including the possibility of a dual-language or immersion model comparable to leading Spanish and French bilingual programs.

This effort aligns deeply with our shared mission to strengthen Armenian identity, preserve our language and build institutions that serve future generations. A strong response from parents and community members will directly shape next steps — including planning, investment and long-term educational vision.

Why this matters

The Greater Washington Armenian community has experienced significant growth in recent years, with increased participation in cultural, educational and youth programs. Establishing an everyday Armenian school would mark a historic milestone: a permanent institution dedicated not only to language instruction, but to cultivating confident, well-rounded Armenian students grounded in culture, values and academic excellence.

Who should complete the survey

Parents with children ages 0 to 11

Families considering Armenian-language education

Community members interested in supporting or volunteering

Anyone with thoughts on location, tuition or program design

Your voice matters, and participation takes only a few minutes.

Take the survey: https://forms.gle/PtbeABQbya5ntexx8, and please share widely within your networks.

A collective vision for our future

As the community evaluates this opportunity, the ARF Sebouh Gomideh strongly encourages all families and supporters to participate. The data gathered will guide critical decisions and help determine whether our region is ready to take this transformative step toward establishing a permanent educational home for the next generation.

Together, let us continue building the institutions our children deserve — and the Armenian future we all believe in.