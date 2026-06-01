Veterans, community groups participate in Watertown Memorial Day parade

WATERTOWN, Mass. — On Monday, May 25, the annual Memorial Day Parade took place, featuring Watertown veterans, youth sports teams and various community organizations, including members of the local Armenian community.

Each year, Watertown pays tribute to current and former members of the armed forces through its Memorial Day parade. The march began at noon at Watertown City Hall, turned right onto Waverley Avenue, then right onto Orchard Street and concluded near Victory Field.

The area’s Armenian community also participated in the parade. At the conclusion of the event, a formal ceremony was held with the participation of Watertown’s veterans’ organization.

Armenian Americans remain an integral part of Watertown, Massachusetts, after more than a century of presence and service in the city’s civic, cultural and economic life.

Community members serve Watertown in various capacities, including through local organizations, the military and police forces.

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