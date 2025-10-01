Community News

Armenian cultural night with Arthur Khachents brings community together

ARF Sebouh GomidehOctober 1, 2025Last Updated: October 1, 2025
Arthur Khachents and the community at Soorp Khatch Church pose with the Artsakh and Armenia flags

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, more than 200 community members packed the Soorp Khatch Church Arabian Hall in Bethesda, Maryland, for a powerful evening of music, culture and unity. The event, organized by the ARF Sebouh Gomideh of Washington, D.C. and Hamazkayin of Washington, D.C., featured the highly anticipated performance of Arthur Khachents from Artsakh.

For over two hours, Khachents captivated the audience with his soulful voice and moving renditions, carrying the spirit of Artsakh to Washington. His performance culminated in a special moment when more than 85 Homenetmen scouts from the Eastern Region joined him on stage, singing traditional Heghapoghagan songs together — a moving display of youth, patriotism and collective spirit.

Anjelika Avanesyan, soloist from the Artsakh Dance Ensemble and wife of Arthur Khachents, performs traditional Armenian dance

The evening reached new heights when Anjelika Avanesyan, a soloist from the Artsakh Dance Ensemble and wife of Arthur Khachents, took the stage. With elegance and artistry, she delivered a breathtaking traditional Armenian dance performance. Her surprise appearance brought an added depth of cultural pride to the night and was widely regarded as one of the most memorable moments of the program.

The event opened with a solemn flag-raising ceremony performed by the Homenetmen regional scouts, setting the tone of respect and unity. The program was emceed by U. Hagop Jatalian, who delivered welcoming remarks on behalf of the ARF and Hamazkayin executives, reminding everyone of the importance of cultural preservation and community strength.

This Armenian Cultural Night not only showcased extraordinary talent but also reinforced the deep bonds of our community. It was an evening filled with music, dance, patriotism and cultural pride — one that will be remembered for years to come.

Photo of ARF Sebouh Gomideh

ARF Sebouh Gomideh

The ARF Sebouh Gomideh was established in 1926 and serves the Armenian-American community in the greater Washington D.C. area. Learn more at arfdc.org

