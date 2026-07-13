Qanun player Marianna Gevorgyan reaches final round of ICMA Awards

LOS ANGELES — Armenian qanun player Marianna Gevorgyan has been named a finalist in the “Best Musician” category of the InterContinental Music Awards (ICMA).

This year’s competition featured participants from more than 100 countries, with more than 3,500 musicians taking part. Gevorgyan is the only finalist representing Armenia, highlighting the country’s musical heritage through the traditional qanun.

Founded in Los Angeles, the InterContinental Music Awards is an international music platform that recognizes artists from around the world based on cultural and continental representation. The competition provides independent and professional musicians with opportunities for international exposure and recognition.

In 2025, Gevorgyan received the Global Icon Awards distinction as a recognized virtuoso musician. In 2020, she received the Grand Prize at the World Folk Vision international competition and has earned numerous first-place awards at international music competitions.

Gevorgyan is a solo qanun performer with the Tagharan Ensemble of Ancient Music of the National Centre of Chamber Music of Armenia, named after Komitas, under the artistic direction of Sedrak Yerkanyan.