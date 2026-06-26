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ANCA Eastern Region to host milestone 20th annual gala in Rhode Island

ANCA-Eastern RegionJune 26, 2026Last Updated: June 26, 2026
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Dr. Ara Chalian, Chairman of the ANCA Eastern Region Board, delivers opening remarks at the 2025 gala on October 11.

WARWICK, R.I. – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region Endowment Fund proudly announces its milestone 20th annual gala, to be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Hosted by the ANC of Rhode Island, this year’s gathering marks the 20th installment of the ANCA Eastern Region’s signature annual gala and will bring together community leaders, activists, supporters and public officials from across the region to recognize dedicated service and strengthen the grassroots movement at the heart of the Armenian Cause.

The evening will feature a cocktail reception, curated silent auction and seated dinner. A highlight of the program will be the presentation of the ANCA Eastern Region’s distinguished awards, including the Freedom Award, the Vahan Cardashian Award and other special recognitions honoring individuals whose leadership, service and commitment have advanced the Armenian Cause.

For sponsorship opportunities and ticket information, supporters are encouraged to visit the gala website at givergy.us/ancaergala

“The ANCA Eastern Region Gala has become one of the defining traditions of our region’s advocacy efforts,” said ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund Treasurer Steve Mesrobian. “As we gather for the 20th annual gala, we celebrate the generations of activists, supporters and community leaders whose dedication has strengthened our efforts and expanded our reach across the Eastern United States. We look forward to welcoming our community to Rhode Island for an evening of recognition, fellowship and renewed commitment to the Armenian Cause.”

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The gala serves as the premier annual fundraising event for the ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization dedicated to advancing advocacy, education and civic engagement throughout the Eastern United States. Proceeds from the gala support outreach initiatives, educational programming, leadership development and advocacy efforts carried out in collaboration with a network of local ANCs and activists across the region, empowering Armenian Americans to engage effectively in the civic process and advance policies that promote justice, accountability and a secure future for the Armenian nation.

At a time when informed and organized grassroots advocacy remains indispensable, the gala serves as both a celebration of the community’s accomplishments and an investment in the continued growth and effectiveness of the Armenian American advocacy movement.

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ANCA-Eastern RegionJune 26, 2026Last Updated: June 26, 2026
0 1 minute read
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ANCA-Eastern Region

The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region is part of the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization, the ANCA. Working in coordination with the ANCA in Washington, DC, and a network of chapters and supporters throughout the Eastern United States, the ANCA-ER actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

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