AWWA announces 2026 International Armenian Elder Care Grant Program recipients

JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass.— The Armenian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) has announced the recipients of its 2026 International Armenian Elder Care Grant Program, awarding funding to organizations delivering healthcare, dementia support, telemedicine services, nutrition assistance and home-based care to vulnerable Armenian older adults living outside the United States.

The initiative reflects AWWA’s ongoing commitment to improving quality of life for Armenian elders through innovative, community-based programs that address physical health, mental wellness, social isolation and access to essential services. The 2026 program makes up to $150,000 available for projects serving Armenians aged 65 and older. This year’s recipients represent diverse approaches to elder care, from telemedicine in rural border communities to dementia support networks and home-based care for displaced elders.

The need for elder-care services continues to grow. Through a nationwide screening initiative led by Alzheimer’s Care Armenia, approximately 31% of more than 4,300 participants showed signs of cognitive impairment, while thousands of older adults displaced following the 2023 Artsakh crisis continue to require healthcare, nutrition and social support.

The 2026 grant recipients

Alzheimer’s Care Armenia (ACA)

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The ACA will expand its Memory & Support Café network into four additional regions of Armenia, providing cognitive screenings, psychosocial support, caregiver resources and workforce training for healthcare professionals. The initiative supports Armenia’s National Dementia Action Plan and helps address growing needs associated with aging and memory disorders.

Hanganak Charity NGO

Originally founded in Artsakh and supported by AWWA, Hanganak now serves approximately 240 vulnerable older adults throughout Armenia, including elders displaced following the 2023 Artsakh crisis. The program delivers integrated home-based medical care, psychosocial support, nutrition assistance and social services to homebound and medically fragile seniors.

VIVA Charitable NGO

VIVA will expand telemedicine services into Artsvaberd village in Armenia’s Tavush region while maintaining existing operations in Koti. Elderly residents will gain access to remote consultations with specialists including cardiologists, neurologists and endocrinologists, reducing barriers to healthcare in underserved rural communities.

Armenian Sanatorium of Azounieh (ASA)

Located in Lebanon, the Armenian Sanatorium of Azounieh will modernize kitchen facilities serving approximately 85 elderly residents and patients. The upgrades will improve food safety, operational efficiency and nutritional quality for residents of one of the region’s longstanding Armenian charitable institutions.

A global commitment to aging with dignity

For more than a century, AWWA has worked to enhance the lives of older adults through compassionate care, innovative programming and community engagement. The International Armenian Elder Care Grant Program extends that mission beyond U.S. borders by investing in organizations creating measurable impact for underserved Armenian elders around the world.

“These organizations are addressing some of the most urgent challenges facing aging populations today — healthcare access, dementia support, nutrition, isolation and continuity of care,” said Wendy Segrest, Executive Director of AWWA. “Through these partnerships, we are helping ensure that Armenian elders can age with dignity, connection and support regardless of where they live.”

About AWWA

Founded more than 100 years ago, the Armenian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) is dedicated to improving quality of life for older adults through innovative programs, elder care services, advocacy and community engagement.