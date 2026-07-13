Georgia Armenians gather for premiere of “Syunik: The Last Barrier”

On June 24, more than 100 members of Georgia’s Armenian community gathered at the SMG Theater in Alpharetta for the Georgia premiere of “Syunik: The Last Barrier,” a documentary exploring the history, faith, cultural heritage and contemporary challenges facing Armenia’s Syunik province.

For a state with a relatively small Armenian community, the evening’s turnout reflected a strong desire to remain connected to Armenia through history, culture and meaningful dialogue.

The screening was brought to Georgia by Haroutiun Agasarkisian and organized by Gevorg Nahapetyan with the support of members of the local Armenian community. The evening opened with remarks by Tamara Nahapetyan, deputy director of the All-Armenian Student Association (All-ASA) Eastern Region, who invited the audience to reflect on Syunik as a province of Armenia and a living symbol of the nation’s history, faith and identity. Nahapetyan encouraged attendees to consider the responsibility each generation bears toward preserving the homeland for those who will inherit it.

“Today, we should think not only about what we have inherited from our ancestors, but about what we will leave to those who come after us,” Nahapetyan said.

“Syunik: The Last Barrier” takes viewers on a journey through one of Armenia’s most historically significant provinces. The documentary moves through Syunik with sweeping cinematography and historical narration, taking viewers from the ancient stone circles of Karahunj to the cliff-carved village of Khndzoresk, the mountaintop petroglyphs of Ughtasar, the southern borderlands of Meghri and the towering monastery of Tatev, tracing the region’s place at the heart of Armenian civilization, Christianity and national identity.

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The film does not stop at history. It turns to the pressures Syunik faces today: border security, the environmental toll of mining, demographic decline and the province’s outsized importance to Armenia’s survival as a sovereign state. By threading the ancient and the urgent together, the documentary asks viewers to sit with a harder question: What does it mean to inherit a place this significant, and what do we owe to those who come after us?

Reflecting on the significance of the documentary, Haroutiun Agasarkisian, president of the Pan-Armenian Council for the Preservation of the Armenian Church and Georgia representative of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), shared:

“Through this film, we want to awaken self-awareness within the nation — to understand who we have been, where we are today and where we are headed.”

The documentary prompted thoughtful discussion among attendees, many of whom remained after the screening to reflect on its themes and exchange perspectives on Syunik’s history, its present-day challenges and its significance to Armenia’s future.

A member of the Armenian community in Georgia reflected on the evening, saying: “This was not simply a documentary. I left so motivated, with a full heart and thinking about what each of us can do, no matter where we live.”

More than a screening, the evening served as an opportunity to deepen the community’s understanding of one of Armenia’s most historically and strategically significant regions and to encourage continued conversations about its future.

To follow “Syunik: The Last Barrier,” learn about future screenings and stay updated on the documentary’s journey, follow @syunikthelastbarrier on Instagram.