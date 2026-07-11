A thousand spoonfuls won’t suffice

To satisfy this sweet tooth

Helplessly entering its demise

My mind won’t stop replaying

The intricacies of a recipe my ripe lips once devoured with pleasure

And a tiny hint of intensity

My tastebuds won’t stop reminiscing

The tender promise of eternity

Found in a jar of cherry jam you filled tirelessly

My hands won’t stop reconstructing

The precise textures and flavors

Stored in a delight you created perfectly

My ears won’t stop craving

The purity of your voice as you handed me the jar gently

Saying “Enjoy, janiges, and don’t you forget me.”

Advertisement

***

Written in loving memory of my recently departed grandmother, Angel Der Arakelian, née Nahigian. She was a woman of rare grace and strength, deeply devoted to her family in a way that shaped every room she entered and every life she touched.

Among my most cherished memories of her is the ritual of her jam, made with cherries gathered from the orchards of the Troodos Mountains in Cyprus, where my grandparents would spend their summers, held gently by the rhythm of the land and the warmth of long, sunlit days.

When cherry season arrived and I would visit, she would place a jar – sometimes two, sometimes three – into my hands with a knowing smile, as if offering not just jam but a piece of her own joy. I would receive them with uncontained delight, as though each jar held a gift far greater than sweetness alone.

Even now, I can still taste it. And more than that, I can still feel her, present in the memory, steady in the heart and, somehow, enduring beyond time. I trust that her presence will never fade, carried forward in everything I am and everything I remember.