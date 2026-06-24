“The Blooms That Fall” explores emotion and transformation

A new poetry collection, “The Blooms That Fall” by Angelina Der Arakelian-Dennington, has been released, offering a contemplative exploration of the emotional cycles that shape human experience. Through lyrical reflection, the collection draws a parallel between the changing seasons of nature and the inner landscapes of grief, love, renewal and transformation.

The book explores the idea that humans have never been separate from nature, showing how emotional language often mirrors natural forces such as storms, seasons and weather, revealing a deeper connection to the world around us.

As the title suggests, the collection moves through the rhythm of blooming and falling, tracing how growth and release exist within the same continuous cycle of transformation.

The book includes a visual collaboration with artist and illustrator Art Deno, whose artwork accompanies each poem. The illustrations feature delicate branches, flowing linework and hidden woodland forms, blending folklore, nostalgia and the living spirit of nature across every page.

The collection also draws on literary and philosophical influences, including Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau, Carl Jung and Rumi.

“The Blooms That Fall” addresses themes of identity, belonging, emotional resilience, continuity, impermanence and renewal. The book is available on Amazon in both e-book and physical editions. An Armenian translation is underway for Armenian-speaking readers and diaspora communities.