10 books every AYF-YOARF member should read

Being a member of the AYF-YOARF is about more than attending meetings, participating in events and making lifelong friendships. It is also about learning who we are as Armenians, understanding our history and carrying our heritage forward. One of the best ways to do that is through reading.

Whether you’re looking for a historical adventure, a powerful story of survival or inspiration from Armenian fedayis, these 10 books belong on every AYF-YOARF Junior’s reading list.

1. “Samvel” by Raffi

Often considered the greatest Armenian historical novel, “Samvel” tells the story of a young Armenian nobleman who must choose between loyalty to his family and loyalty to his homeland. Filled with courage, sacrifice and patriotism, this classic has inspired generations of Armenian youth.

2. “Gevorg Marzpetuni” by Muratsan

Set during one of the most challenging periods in Armenian history, “Gevorg Marzpetuni” follows the efforts of Armenian leaders to preserve their nation against overwhelming odds. It is a story of leadership, determination and national unity.

3. “Zartonk” (Awakening) by Malkhas

This powerful novel explores the Armenian revolutionary movement and the spirit of national awakening. Written by an active participant in Armenian political life, it provides readers with a deeper understanding of the sacrifices made by those who fought for Armenia’s freedom.

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4. “Forgotten Fire” by Adam Bagdasarian

Written for young readers, “Forgotten Fire” follows a teenage boy’s journey to survive the Armenian Genocide. Through his experiences, readers gain a personal understanding of one of the darkest chapters in Armenian history.

5. “The Road from Home” by David Kherdian

Based on the true story of the author’s mother, this book tells a remarkable story of survival during the Armenian Genocide. It is both heartbreaking and inspiring, showing the resilience of the Armenian people.

6. “The Forty Days of Musa Dagh” by Franz Werfel

One of the most famous books about Armenian resistance during the genocide, this novel tells the story of the villagers of Musa Dagh, who chose to fight for their survival. Their courage continues to inspire Armenians around the world.

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7. “My Name Is Aram” by William Saroyan

This classic collection of stories follows a young Armenian American boy and his adventures growing up in California. Through humor, family and tradition, Saroyan celebrates Armenian culture, identity and the importance of community.

8. “The Sandcastle Girls” by Chris Bohjalian

Connecting past and present, this novel follows a modern Armenian American woman as she uncovers her family’s connection to the Armenian Genocide. It highlights the importance of remembering our history and preserving our stories.

9. Siamanto’s poems

Siamanto’s poetry captures the hopes, struggles and dreams of the Armenian people. His powerful words continue to inspire readers more than a century after they were written.

10. “The Legacy” by Arshavir Shiragian

The Legacy follows the story of Arshavir Shiragian, who embarked on an international manhunt to track down and assassinate perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide.

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But honestly, why read?

Every generation has the responsibility of learn about its history and pass it on. These books help us better understand the challenges our ancestors faced, the heroes who shaped our nation and the values that continue to guide Armenians today. The next time you’re looking for a new book, consider picking up one from this list. You may discover a new favorite story — and a deeper connection to your Armenian heritage.

Happy reading!