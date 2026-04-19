Marianna Gevorgyan: A virtuoso voice of the Armenian kanun

We all have friends or acquaintances we have never met and only know through social media. We also have select lists of celebrities we follow online. Marianna Gevorgyan is both for me. First and foremost, she is a world-renowned master and virtuoso of the Armenian kanun. I delight in viewing the reels and videos of her performing. Marianna has become a social media friend as well, primarily because she responds to and engages with people like me who comment on and admire her musical talents. She is also gracious in her likes and comments on my musical posts.

Marianna was born in Yerevan in 1986 and began her musical journey at the Alexander Spendiaryan Music School. She pursued higher education at the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory, completing her bachelor’s, master’s and postgraduate studies with high honors. Her dedication to the kanun has been the defining focus of her career.

The Armenian kanun (also transliterated as kanon or qanun) is a trapezoidal zither that is centuries old. It is a cornerstone of Armenian folk and classical music, distinguished by its bright and resonant timbre. Unlike many stringed instruments that use wooden soundboards, the kanun’s bridge rests on goat or fish-skin membranes, producing a sharp, percussive tone that carries beautifully in both intimate ensembles and orchestras.

The Armenian kanun has 26 courses of three strings tuned to the same pitch, for a total of 78 strings. The instrument is played with two picks, one on each forefinger. The picks are held on the fingers by metal bands and are traditionally made of tortoiseshell (though modern ones use horn or synthetic materials), producing a sharp, clear attack. Virtuoso players like Marianna use all 10 fingers to play complex chords, arpeggios and full-bodied strumming.

While the right hand plucks, the left hand frequently moves the small metallic levers, or mandals, near the tuning pegs to change pitch mid-performance. This allows the player to access accidentals and modulate between musical keys.

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In Armenia, the kanun is primarily played by women. They often begin at a young age, and many have seen videos of young girls playing with great intricacy and precision in unison. Marianna was one of those young musicians who has blossomed into an internationally recognized master of her instrument.

Don’t just take my word for it. Kanun player and recording artist Ara Topouzian had this to say about Marianna: “Marianna doesn’t just play the kanun—she reveals its full voice. With striking versatility, she moves seamlessly between styles and moods, carrying a sound that resonates far beyond the stage. She is, without question, a pride of Armenia.”

Duduk and clarinet virtuoso Mher Mnatsakanyan was equally exuberant in his praise of Marianna’s talent: “Marianna Gevorgyan stands among the most respected voices of the kanun today. Through her artistry, dedication and deep understanding of tradition, she continues to elevate the instrument, inspiring audiences and musicians alike across generations.”

Marianna has a long list of awards that includes:

Global Icon Award (Music), 2025: Honored as the sole representative of Armenia at an event in Athens, Greece, organized with the support of UNESCO, UNICEF and the United Nations;

World Folk Vision, 2020 Grand Prix: Won the top prize in the “Music of the Peoples of the World” category, competing against nearly 4,000 participants from 115 countries;

Music Ambassador Award: Received first prize at an international competition held in India.

Marianna is a wonderful player. Her virtuosity is enhanced by her grace, natural beauty and elegant gowns. She has been interviewed in the media and appeared on magazine covers around the world. She is also a cultural ambassador for Armenia. Artists around the world have painted portraits of her. She has inspired poets (including yours truly).

Follow Marianna on social media and enjoy her YouTube channel @mariannagevorgyan.

Դուն Էն Հուրին Իս (Doun En Hoorin Is), penned Feb. 12, 2026

Floating gracefully upon

the pluckish tendrilities,

the babbling brookiness,

the very Armenian kanun,

the effortless emanation

from Marianna’s heart and soul,

I am there, in Hayastan,

in Amberd, at Saghmosavank,

nowhere near Yerevan,

in the small villages,

just imagining, channeling,

our tarn upon tarn

centuries older than old

sacred spirit vibrating

in our very genes.

The poem is best read listening to this rendition of the Sayat Nova song, which is the title of the poem.