Library of Congress to spotlight Armenian American history 

As part of the Library of Congress’ popular Live! at the Library summer series, visitors are invited to explore 250 years of Armenian American history through an evening of conversation and a special display of rare collection materials on Thursday, July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room LJ-119 in the Thomas Jefferson Building.

Presented by the Library’s African and Middle Eastern Division, “Armenian American Heritage at 250: Reflections from the Library’s Collections” will feature Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, Armenian and Georgian specialist at the Library of Congress, who will examine the rich documentary record of Armenian life in the United States preserved in the national library.

Drawing on manuscripts, rare books, maps, photographs and other unique holdings, the program explores the lives, achievements and contributions of Armenian individuals and communities across the United States. The presentation offers a rare opportunity to discover how the Library’s collections illuminate more than two centuries of Armenian American history.

The evening will also include a curated display of selected collection items in Room LJ-113, allowing visitors to view original materials that complement the lecture. A reception will follow.

The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is requested at: https://www.loc.gov/item/event-421422/live-at-the-library-armenian-american-heritage-at-250-reflections-from-the-librarys-collections/2026-07-16/

Advertisement

The program is part of the Library of Congress’ Live! at the Library initiative, which invites the public to experience the nation’s library through evening conversations, exhibitions, performances and special programs. On July 16, attendees can also enjoy the Library’s extended evening hours, exhibitions and other programming taking place throughout the Thomas Jefferson Building.