AYF chapters raise $15,500 to support displaced Artsakh families through Lorik Humanitarian Fund

GLENDALE, Calif. — Lorik Humanitarian Fund extends its gratitude to the Crescenta Valley Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) “Zartonk” and “Garegin Njdeh” Junior Chapters, along with the Orange County AYF “Ashod Yergat” and “Aghpiur Serop” Junior Chapters, for raising $15,500 in support of humanitarian programs serving Armenian families forcibly displaced from Artsakh.

The funds raised will directly support several of Lorik Humanitarian Fund’s ongoing initiatives focused on long-term stability, education, housing and cultural preservation.

A significant portion of this support contributes to the Aznavour Saghyan Scholarship Fund, which has already provided over $55,000 in scholarships to 105 displaced Artsakh students, helping cover a portion of their university tuition so they can continue their education in Armenia.

The contribution will also support Lorik Humanitarian Fund’s housing initiatives, which have already provided 13 families with permanent homes, including families of fallen Armenian servicemen. Current efforts are focused on helping additional families renovate and furnish homes, ensuring safe and stable living conditions.

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In Gyumri, the funds will help sustain the Tsil Dignigayin (Puppet) Studio, a free children’s art and education program launched in November 2024. The studio offers a wide range of classes for both local and displaced children, including:

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Drawing and painting

Puppet making and puppet performance

Carpet weaving and needlework

Armenian dance

Armenian and Armenian Church history

Photography

Artsakh dialect workshops (“բառ բառ”)

Additional classes, including khachkar (խաչքար) carving, are being introduced as the program continues to expand.

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The donation also supports Lorik Fund’s cultural preservation initiative, which has documented over 250 interviews with survivors of the forced displacement from Artsakh, preserving personal histories, village traditions and cultural memory for future generations.

Additionally, funds will contribute to the organization’s newly launched Small Business Development Grant Program, which supports displaced individuals in rebuilding sustainable livelihoods. Recent grants include:

$6,500 awarded to a veteran of three wars to expand his beekeeping operation

A grant supporting a seamstress/tailor to acquire essential equipment and restart her business

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“These efforts reflect a shared commitment to long-term solutions — education, housing, livelihoods and cultural preservation,” said Shunt Jarchafjian, founder of Lorik Humanitarian Fund. “We are grateful to the AYF chapters and their members for their initiative and support.”

Lorik Humanitarian Fund continues to operate through community partnerships in Armenia and relies on private donations to sustain its programs.

For more information, please visit www.LorikHF.org.