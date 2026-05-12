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NAASR, Belmont Public Library team up for children’s event

NAASRMay 12, 2026Last Updated: May 12, 2026
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Deborah Borsuk, coordinator of Children’s Services at Belmont Public Library, reading “One Fine Day”

BELMONT, Mass. — On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Belmont Public Library held their first joint children’s program, “One Fine Day: Classic Armenian Stories and Art by Nonny Hogrogian,” as part of NAASR’s ongoing ԱԲԳ (ABC) for Children series.

The two neighboring organizations — both headquartered on Concord Avenue in Belmont — had previously partnered on other programs, but this marked the start of a new collaboration on children’s programming. The April 18 event, which took place at the new Belmont Public Library building, was also the first NAASR children’s event presented in English.

The inaugural joint event was led by Deborah Borsuk, the coordinator of Children’s Services at Belmont Public Library, who presented stories by acclaimed Armenian American artist Nonny Hogrogian (1932-2024). The program featured readings, including “Come Back, Moon” and “One Fine Day.” In addition to storytelling, children were told about the author-illustrator and her husband, author David Kherdian, followed by a hands-on creative activity using a variety of materials. Many books written and illustrated by Hogrogian were displayed, and children and their parents were able to browse and familiarize themselves with them. 

The event was joyful and warmly received, marking a meaningful beginning to this collaboration. The next program, “Once There Was and Was Not,” will take place at Belmont Public Library on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Founded in 1955, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research is an independent nonprofit organization and a leading academic center for Armenian Studies. Through its public programs, research initiatives and library resources, NAASR is dedicated to preserving, educating and enriching Armenian culture, history and identity for future generations.

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Since 2022, NAASR has offered the ԱԲԳ for Children program, designed to connect younger generations with their cultural heritage through language, literature and creative engagement. Rooted in collaboration with the broader Armenian community, the program continues to grow as a platform for educators, artists and families to come together. The programs are organized by NAASR Mardigian Library Director Ani Babaian. 

For more information about NAASR’s ԱԲԳ for Children, contact Ani Babaian at ani@naasr.org.

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NAASRMay 12, 2026Last Updated: May 12, 2026
0 1 minute read
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NAASR

Founded in 1955, NAASR is one of the world’s leading resources for advancing Armenian Studies, supporting scholars, and building a global community to preserve and enrich Armenian culture, history, and identity for future generations.

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