Small chapter, strong impact

While larger AYF-YOARF chapters often have the advantage of size and resources, smaller chapters bring something equally powerful: a close-knit community where every member plays a meaningful role. In North Andover, this dynamic creates an environment that requires dedication, initiative and a strong sense of responsibility from its Junior members.

The Central Junior Council spoke with Ung. Nishan Baljian, a Junior actively involved alongside Senior members in his joint, tight-knit North Andover “Sassoun” chapter, to learn more about what it means to be part of a smaller AYF-YOARF community and the unique experiences that come with it.

Ung. Nishan, a 15-year-old Armenian from North Andover, Massachusetts, is nearing the end of his freshman year at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts. He is an active churchgoer who assists his father, Fr. Stephan Baljian, on the altar. With six and a half years of experience, he has reached the intermediate level in piano. On Saturdays, he attends St. Stephen’s Armenian Saturday School to connect with his Armenian friends across the state. As a Junior in the AYF-YOARF North Andover “Sassoun” chapter, he is highly involved, serving as secretary on this year’s executive team. Ung. Nishan is a bright and dedicated young man who is willing to accomplish tasks with quality and care.

CJC: How did you first get involved with the AYF-YOARF?

Baljian: I first joined the AYF-YOARF in 2021, when I was 10 years old. It was a new way to connect with my local Armenian community, marking the start of an important pillar of my childhood. I didn’t quite see it at first, but it was an amazing decision.

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CJC: In a smaller chapter, everyone plays an important role. How have you contributed or become involved?

Baljian: As a member of a smaller chapter, I have regularly attended popular events such as Camp Haiastan and Junior Seminar, as well as chapter meetings in person. I was recently elected secretary on our executive team, which is a higher level of commitment to the chapter. Now, sending emails, contacting people and regularly providing updates with the latest AYF-YOARF information are how I contribute.

CJC: What makes the North Andover “Sassoun” chapter special or different from others?

Baljian: Our “Sassoun” chapter is on the smaller side, so things are different. Member participation is highly encouraged, and we cherish the moments we have together, even with only a few members. Since there are fewer members, I personally feel closer to them than I would in a larger community.

CJC: How has the AYF-YOARF helped you grow, whether through friendships, leadership or trying new things?

Baljian: Actively finding opportunities to get involved in the AYF has taught me useful membership skills, such as communication and enthusiasm. As a young leader, I hope to be a role model for other members and encourage them to get involved in similar ways. Going to camp and putting myself out there have introduced me to many fellow Armenians in my age group across the East Coast and the Mid-Atlantic. Locally, being on the chapter executive team teaches time management, commitment and a special level of involvement.

CJC: What are your hopes for the North Andover “Sassoun” chapter in the future, and how do you see yourself staying involved?

Baljian: In the future, I hope to see a strong Junior membership, as it is something we really need right now. Karekin Njdeh said, “If you want to see the future of a nation, look to its youth,” a reminder of the AYF’s core mission. Now, more than ever, we must invest our attention in our Juniors, who will eventually become Seniors and guide the next generation of Juniors, and so on.

CJC: What does being an AYF-YOARF Junior mean to you in a close-knit community like yours?

Baljian: Being an AYF Junior means meeting new friends. Being an AYF Junior means taking time out of our schedules to do AYF activities when there are so many other options. Being an AYF Junior means recruiting other AYF Juniors. Being an AYF Junior means living the Armenian Cause. Being an AYF Junior may be the greatest commitment a teen can make in life as a young Armenian.

Ung. Nishan’s perspective highlights the strength and resilience of smaller AYF-YOARF chapters, where commitment and community go hand in hand. His experience reflects how meaningful involvement, even in a smaller setting, can shape leadership, connection and a lasting dedication to the AYF-YOARF. As chapters like North Andover continue to grow and adapt, it is clear that their impact is just as significant — driven by the passion and effort of members like Ung. Nishan.