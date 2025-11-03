Lorik Humanitarian Fund launches “Aznavour Saghyan” Scholarship Fund

Lorik Humanitarian Fund is honored to announce the creation of the Aznavour Saghyan Scholarship Fund, established in memory of Aznavour Saghyan, the late Mayor of Martuni, Artsakh.

Aznavour Saghyan lost his life defending his people and homeland on September 19, 2023, during the attack on Artsakh. A respected leader, devoted husband and father of three, Saghyan embodied the spirit of service, courage and commitment to his community.

To honor his legacy and continue his service to Martuni, this new scholarship will support the educational needs of children from the region. The fund’s first $1,000 was contributed by the family of the founders of Lorik Humanitarian Fund through proceeds from two meaningful initiatives:

“Maral in Artsakh,” a children’s book authored by Marine Jarchafjian, a member of the founding family

The sale of Dadig and Babig statues, symbols of Armenian heritage and resilience

A dedicated account has been established for the scholarship, with a long-term goal of building a self-sustaining endowment to provide continued support for generations of students. The scholarship selection committee will include Mariam Saghyan, Aznavour’s widow, ensuring that the fund remains deeply connected to the values and community Aznavour served.

“Aznavour Saghyan was not only a public servant but a national hero. This scholarship honors his sacrifice and invests in the future of the children he cared so deeply about,” read a statement from the Lorik Humanitarian Fund.

Donations to the Aznavour Saghyan Scholarship Fund are tax-deductible and can be made through Lorik Humanitarian Fund’s secure donation portal at www.LorikHF.org/donate.

For press inquiries, interviews or partnership opportunities, please contact info@lorikhf.org

About Lorik Humanitarian Fund

The Lorik Humanitarian Fund is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization (EIN: 92-1336453) focused on delivering humanitarian relief, educational support and development aid to vulnerable communities affected by displacement and conflict. Learn more at www.lorikhf.org