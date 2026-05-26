AYF Albany “Shoushi” Chapter hosts second annual talent show

The Armenian Youth Federation Albany “Shoushi” Chapter hosted its second annual talent show on April 18, 2026, at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Church in Troy, New York. The event gave youth the opportunity to showcase their talents while helping the chapter raise money to offset travel expenses for Junior Seminar.

Our chapter always looks forward to attending Junior Seminar, where members connect with others and learn more about their identity on a deeper level. For that reason, the chapter works hard to organize successful events that bring the community together and help make this opportunity possible for all members.

The event was hosted by two of our seniors, Unger Arek Bardakjian and Ungerouhi Nanor Karageozian, who did an incredible job entertaining the audience and keeping the energy high throughout the night. Their enthusiasm, humor and confidence on stage helped create a welcoming and exciting atmosphere for everyone in attendance.

“I loved hosting the talent show for the second time with Ungerouhi Nanor. We are always excited to see the talents of the next generation of Armenians. The talent show is personally my favorite event and fundraiser that we host in the Albany ‘Shoushi’ Chapter, and I look forward to hosting it year after year,” Arek Bardakjian said.

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Between performances, they led fun mini-games and interactive activities that got the crowd involved. This year, the chapter tried something new by adding judges to the talent show, bringing an extra level of excitement and friendly competition to the event. The three judges were Betty Minassian, Hagop Minassian and Talar Varjabedian, all of whom generously volunteered their time and support. They provided feedback after each performance.

This year, 12 performers took the stage, with acts that included singing, dancing and playing instruments. The performances showcased the wide variety of talent within our community.

Everyone had a great time at the event and enjoyed the addition of judges and medals for the winners. The audience was supportive and enthusiastic throughout the night, cheering on every performer and helping create a positive atmosphere filled with encouragement and community spirit.

The most important takeaway from the event was seeing how talented the youth were as they stepped on stage to showcase their abilities. The chapter is honored to continue making the talent show an annual tradition because it has become one of the events both the chapter and the community look forward to each year.

“It was truly a great opportunity to be able to see each performer showcase their unique talents,” Amy Karageozian said.

“I love how the talent show has become an annual event for the chapter because it allows everyone to showcase their unique talents. This is one of my favorite events, and I cannot wait for next year,” Garo Minassian said.