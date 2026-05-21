The ARS 9th international cruise: Destination Asia

On April 17, 2026, the Armenian Relief Society’s 9th International Cruise embarked from Singapore aboard Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas, with over 410 participants. The cruise was honored by the presence of ARS Central Executive Board Chairperson Ungh. Arousyak Melkonian; CEB’s cruise Committee representative, Ungh. Arminee Karabetian; ARS Cruise committee Chairperson, ungh. Shakeh Basmajian; and seven committee members.

The ARS had organized a two-day tour in Singapore before the voyage began. Participants visited the city’s landmarks and the Armenian Church of St. Gregory the Illuminator, built in 1835. Everyone gathered beneath the church’s arches, their prayers and hymns bringing new life to a holy place that had not welcomed this many Armenians in so long. Moved by the moment, members of the ARS Central Executive and other participants made donations.

During this unforgettable 14-day journey, the ship visited picturesque destinations along the Pacific coast of Asia; Singapore, Hue and Da Nang in Vietnam; Hong Kong and Kowloon in China; Taipei and Keelung in Taiwan; and Nagasaki, Kobe, Mount Fuji and Tokyo, in Japan.

The ARS Central Executive Board’s Cruise Committee did exceptional work turning this cruise into a memorable experience, bringing Armenians together from: the eastern and western United States, Canada, France, England, the Netherlands, Cyprus, Lebanon, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Australia and Hawaii. The committee created a warm atmosphere of joy and friendship through the many activities it organized.

A notable commemoration dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide was marked by a solemn evening through the patriotic performance of renowned singer Elie Berberian and his band. On April 24, while in Keelung, Taiwan, a group of participants gathered in solemn remembrance and released a lantern in honor of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, keeping the memory of our martyrs alive while reaffirming their commitment to dignity and justice.

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Throughout the cruise, Elie Berberian and his band brought joy and excitement to the passengers with their rich, diverse music at three Kef nights.

The committee had organized a belote competition and a tea party. Both events garnered a lot of excitement, especially the tea party, where 200 participants attended wearing unique and beautiful hats. The ARS Day event drew great interest, offering participants direct insight into the scope of ARS’ global humanitarian work and programs. Participants also enjoyed an excursion to Kobe’s scenic and cultural landmarks organized by the committee.

Throughout the cruise, participants expressed heartfelt appreciation to the ARS. Many shared their desire to participate again and were eager to know the location and date of the next cruise. The promotional work carried out throughout the journey, including the daily video updates shared on ARS’ social media pages, was greatly appreciated. Tens of thousands watched the videos, following the group’s excursions and memorable moments. This work was carried out with great dedication by Ungh. Tamar Shahinian from the ARS Public Relations Committee.

In appreciation of this essential fundraising initiative organized by the ARS Central Executive Board, heartfelt donations were made in support of ARS’ humanitarian programs.

The ARS once again succeeded in bringing together old and new friends, relatives and fellow ARS members, offering Armenians from across the globe a special opportunity to form new friendships — some with a longing for the warmth of a familiar Armenian environment, others with the desire to build new connections.

The members of this close-knit Armenian community, formed by the ARS, bid each other farewell on May 1, 2026, holding onto the hope of reuniting in the future.