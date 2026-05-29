Why every Junior should try something new this year

Trying something new in AYF-YOARF isn’t just about filling your time or adding another event to your schedule — it has a real impact, both on you and on the people around you.

On a personal level, these experiences build confidence in ways that are hard to replicate elsewhere. When you step into something unfamiliar — whether it’s attending Junior Seminar, speaking up at Junior Conference or taking on a leadership role as a committee member — you’re learning how to navigate new situations, connect with different people and trust yourself. Over time, that confidence carries into other parts of your life, whether it’s school, work or future opportunities.

It also helps you build stronger, more meaningful relationships. AYF-YOARF isn’t just about attending events — it’s about the people you share those experiences with. The more you show up, the more you deepen those connections. You begin to feel like you’re truly part of something, not just on the outside of it. And that’s where the impact extends beyond just you.

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Showing up matters — not just for yourself, but for your friends, your chapter and the broader AYF-YOARF community. When you attend events, participate in activities or support initiatives, you’re contributing to the energy and success of that space. Your presence makes a difference.

It’s also about supporting the people around you. Your friends notice when you show up for them — whether it’s attending an event they helped plan, participating in something they’re leading or simply being there. That kind of support builds stronger friendships and a more connected chapter culture. The same goes for your family and the broader community. Many of the opportunities within AYF-YOARF exist because of the time, effort and care that others have put in before you — parents, alumni and leaders who want to see the next generation succeed. Showing up is one way of honoring that and continuing that cycle.

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And for other Juniors, especially newer members, your presence can shape their experience more than you realize. When they see others engaged, welcoming and involved, it makes it easier for them to feel comfortable and want to come back. Sometimes, just being there — participating, including others and contributing to the environment — is enough to make a lasting impact.

At the end of the day, trying something new and showing up consistently isn’t just about personal growth — it’s about strengthening the entire community around you. AYF-YOARF is at its best when people choose to be present, involved and supportive of one another.