ARS NY “Erebouni” Chapter hosts annual Christmas luncheon

NEW YORK — On Saturday Dec. 6, 2025, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Erebouni” Chapter of New York welcomed the holiday season with its fifth annual “Marvelous and Merry” luncheon at Hendrick’s Tavern in Long Island, New York.

Guests were greeted by a beautifully decorated, Christmas-themed room, featuring plush velvet bows, bountiful garlands and warm candlelight on the tables. A luxurious array of raffle prizes was on display, along with interactive activities, including candy jar guessing games and table games.

Event chairwoman Kristine Jamgotchian addressed the crowd, welcoming everyone with enthusiasm. Entertainment for the afternoon included a flute and saxophone performance by Stepan Dadourian, who filled the room with familiar English and Armenian melodies. Guests also enjoyed a festive photo booth throughout the event.

In honor of the 115th anniversary of the ARS, a special cake was presented. ARS Eastern Regional chairwoman Ungerouhi Mimi Parseghian joined the celebration, adding to the afternoon’s significance.

Overall, it was a very successful event. One guest even expressed that this was her favorite party of the season and waits all year for it! Each guest received a ceramic pomegranate favor from Armenia as a take-home souvenir.

The event drew high praise from participants. Nayda Voskerijian called it “the talk of the town,” while Vicky Hagobian said, “Each year, this luncheon gets better and better. It really jump-starts the festive Christmas season for me.” Aleene Voskerijian added, “We are so proud of our ARS “Erebouni” Chapter for our fifth annual “Marvelous and Merry” event. Congratulations to the committee and chapter for raising an impressive amount of funds to further our humanitarian efforts.”

The chapter looks forward to its sixth annual Christmas fundraiser next year.