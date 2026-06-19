ARS of Eastern USA hosts regional seminar at AYF Camp Haiastan

The Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA held a productive seminar from June 5–7 at AYF Camp Haiastan under the theme, “Empowered Chapters, Enduring Communities,” bringing together members and ARS supporters from across the Eastern Region for learning and discussion centered on strengthening community engagement and organizational growth.

“Gatherings like this are essential to the continued growth and strength of our organization,” said Mimi Parseghian, chair of the ARS Eastern USA Regional Board. “Bringing together members from across the region gives us the opportunity to learn from one another, exchange ideas and build meaningful connections. These weekends not only strengthen our chapters, but also reinforce our shared commitment to serving our communities and preserving the mission of the ARS for future generations,” she continued.

Throughout the weekend, attendees participated in informative presentations and thoughtful discussions focused on empowering local chapters and ensuring the continued strength and sustainability of Armenian communities. Silva Avedis presented “Staying Connected: Addressing Needs and Supporting Seniors,” focusing on ways communities can better support and engage elderly members. Janet Haroian led a session titled “Civic Participation in our Communities,” encouraging active involvement and leadership within local communities.

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In addition, ARS Eastern Region Board treasurer Talar Abdalian presented a comprehensive overview of the organization’s yearly activities. This presentation carried particular significance as it marked the first time the ARS has not hosted a convention following the transition to a two-year convention system. During the presentation, it was also announced that more than $330,000 has been allocated to various community initiatives, homeland programs and worldwide humanitarian efforts under the umbrella of the ARS, further reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to service both locally and globally.

The seminar also featured an open forum discussion, “Exploring Opportunities & Navigating Challenges,” allowing members to openly exchange ideas, discuss the evolving needs of the community and explore future opportunities for the organization, which was particularly important as more than 71 members gathered from across 16 chapters.

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Chairperson Parseghian also reflected on the significance of holding the seminar at AYF Camp Haiastan: “It was wonderful to gather at a place that so many of our community members call home. Camp Haiastan holds a special place in our hearts, especially knowing that the seed money to help establish the camp was given by the ARS to the AYF many years ago. Today, it has become a staple of our region and a cherished home away from home for generations of our community.”