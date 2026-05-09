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SOAR Naples chapter raises $100,000 for children in Armenia

Guest ContributorMay 9, 2026Last Updated: May 9, 2026
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NAPLES, Florida — The Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR), a global nonprofit founded in 2006 to support Armenian orphans and vulnerable youth, has reached a milestone: its Naples, Florida chapter raised more than $100,000—one of the highest totals among its 154 chapters worldwide. 

SOAR Naples, founded by Mark and Susan Dusynzski, achieved the record at its sold-out Feb. 28 event. Held at the Hole in the Wall Country Club, the evening brought together Armenians and non-Armenians alike in support of the organization’s SOLENA Center in Gyumri, Armenia. The non-residential facility serves children with special needs and their families, with the primary goal of preventing institutionalization. 

The event featured an open bar and gourmet buffet, along with a comedy performance by nationally touring Armenian comedian Chuck “Garbo” Hajinian. Hajinian delivered a 30-minute set of rapid-fire stories and audience-driven humor, inviting attendees to participate in reading jokes—some borrowed, others improvised. 

“I know these jokes work; I’ve heard other comedians use them,” Hajinian quipped. 

Reflecting on his longstanding involvement with the organization, Hajinian added, “For 16 years, I have worked with SOAR to raise funds for the most vulnerable in Armenian society. Armenians need to laugh, and our non-Armenian friends appreciate comedy as well; they are generous, often untapped supporters.” A snippet from the evening is available on YouTube.

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More information about SOAR Naples is available by contacting chapter President Alex Torcomian at alex.torcomian@gmail.com. To support SOAR’s mission or find a chapter near you, please visit www.soar-us.org

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Guest ContributorMay 9, 2026Last Updated: May 9, 2026
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