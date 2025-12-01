AYF DC “Ani” Chapter celebrates record year at annual November Dance

BETHESDA, Md. — On Nov. 15, 2025, the Armenian Youth Federation–Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF), Washington D.C., “Ani” Chapter celebrated a record year of membership growth and chapter achievements at its annual November Dance. The evening brought together AYF alumni, ungers and ungerouhis, parents and supporters from the Greater Washington, D.C., area and beyond to honor the chapter’s unprecedented expansion, mark its 83rd anniversary and build momentum for an even stronger 2026.

The event began with emcee U. Lenna Kevorkian welcoming attendees and announcing that the Ani Seniors and Sevan Juniors had achieved record growth, surpassing 130 members. “We wouldn’t be here without our ARF, ARS, AYF Alumni and supporters who guide us, mentor us…” said Kevorkian.

Reflecting on her own experiences, she added, “To me, AYF is something bigger than words can fully express. It’s a feeling… a shared heartbeat of culture, tradition, passion and purpose.” Kevorkian then introduced members of the chapter to share their experiences and accomplishments through the AYF, highlighting chapter achievements over the past year.

U. Arpa Shahnazarian, the current treasurer of the AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter, shared her incredible experience in Armenia as a participant in the AYF Internship. During the nine-week program, she had the privilege of interning at Optimize Consulting, a financial consulting firm in Yerevan, and explored the country — from Gyumri to Syunik.

“We traveled across Armenia, experiencing its beauty in ways I had only seen in pictures growing up,” said Shahnazarian. She expressed how the experience was something out of a story, describing adventures uncommon for most visitors: “I will never forget the breathtaking view from Khor Virap with Mount Ararat rising behind it, the colors of Noravank’s cliffs or the peaceful waters of Lake Sevan glittering under the sun. We hiked through Khndzoresk, explored the caves of Areni, camped under the stars in Lastiver and even zip-lined through the valleys.”

Shahnazarian also spoke about her experience as an ARS Camp Javakhk participant, where she was placed in Akhalkalak and unexpectedly stepped into a leadership role with the youngest campers. By week’s end, after journal readings, bonding with locals, exploring villages and receiving countless handmade gifts, Javakhk too had left a permanent mark. The relationships formed and moments shared became the heart of the summer, leaving her with a renewed sense of purpose, belonging and commitment to the Armenian homeland.

Afterwards, U. Mary Markarian, an active member of the AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter, reflected on her experience at the 12th annual AYF World Panagoum in Armenia. She recalled that the announcement of Panagoum immediately brought back memories of her first trip to the homeland and inspired her determination to attend. Representing the AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter with five other members, she described the opening ceremony at the Nemesis statue and its message of “Bidi Veratarnank” (We Will Return) as setting a powerful tone for the week.

Markarian reflected on the meaningful friendships, moments of pride and encouragement she experienced, gaining a deeper understanding of what it means to be an Armenian youth in the diaspora. She highlighted the unity felt during Daghavar, where 400 AYF members from 17 countries came together as one global family: “Panagoum wasn’t just a camp. It was a reminder of who we are, what we carry and how powerful we are when we stand together.

She also noted the emotional visits to Tsitsernakaberd, Yerablur, Sardarabad, Etchmiadzin and the Proshyan Military Pantheon, as well as the impact of Artsakh Day, her favorite part of the Panagoum. From nightly bonfires to night watches, Markarian described Panagoum as an unforgettable reminder of identity, unity and the shared responsibility all AYFers carry for the future of the Armenian nation.

Then, AYF D.C. “Sevan” Junior Chapter Treasurer U. Ardashes Hamparian reflected on his journey as an AYF member, which began long before he was eligible to join, when he accompanied his sister, Sune, to meetings. “AYF is a part of who I am — my past, present and future,” he shared. Looking ahead to joining the Senior chapter, Hamparian expressed excitement: “I am ready to embark on a new chapter of my life — the senior chapter; a place that creates new friendships, experiences and challenges.”

Lastly, U, Lila Paul, an active member of the AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter, reflected on her first summer at age 12, which grew into a lifelong connection with the AYF — first as a camper, then as a counselor. She highlighted the friendships, cultural pride and sense of unity that make camp special, noting how working on staff taught her the importance of giving back to the place that raised her. Paul reflected: “My uncle’s father, Mal Varadian, whose portrait hangs in the mess hall of camp, once said, ‘Make it better than it was’ — a quote that reminds me of the many reasons why being a part of the camp’s legacy and mission is important to me, because there’s purpose behind it, as we continue to make a difference in the lives of those who participate.” She expressed that her camp experience ultimately inspired her involvement in the AYF and AYF Senior Olympics.

Paul then spoke about the chapter’s accomplishments at the 2025 AYF Senior Olympics in Boston, where the chapter brought a record 22 athletes and earned the Most Improved Chapter Award. The weekend included a competitive softball performance, strong showings on the track and in the pool and recognition of our very own U. Njteh Hovsepian, who was awarded the Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Trophy. To conclude, Paul presented custom softball jerseys to U. Hratch Najarian, U. Elizabeth Chouldjian and U. Aram Hamparian in appreciation of their mentorship and continuous support of the chapter.

As the program concluded, the Norkef Ensemble — featuring Alek Surenian, Datev Gevorkian, Michael Kamalian and singer Daron Pogharian — took to the stage, providing entertainment and making it a night to remember as attendees danced throughout the evening.

The AYF D.C. Chapter would like to extend special thanks to Soorp Khatch Armenian Church Der Hayr and Board of Trustees members, ARF “Sebouh” Gomideh and sister organizations; Dr. Zareh Soghomian for his technical and lighting support; Jemma Simonian, Chris Hekimian and Alex Der Alexanian for event preparation; and all friends, alumni and chapter members who helped make the evening possible.