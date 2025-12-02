A celebration of community, youth and the AYF spirit

The following remarks were delivered at the 2025 AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter’s November Dance on November 15, 2025.

My name is Lenna Kevorkian, and I’m so excited to be your emcee this evening. Before we begin, let me just say: thank you all for being here tonight — and for being on time. We all know that for Armenians, “doors open at seven” means “start getting ready at seven.” So truly, great job, everyone.

It is lovely to see so many new and familiar faces tonight in support of our D.C. “Ani” Senior and “Sevan” Junior Chapters. And, on behalf of the entire chapter, a special thank you to the ARF Sebouh Gomideh, the ARS Satenig Chapter and our sister organizations for their support and guidance; Der Hayr and the Soorp Khatch Board of Trustees for their ongoing support, especially with our youth; Dr. Zareh Soghomonian for his coordination in tonight’s technical and lighting; U. Jemma Simonian and all who helped prepare the food this evening; and to all the alumni, parents, supporters and members here tonight. We would be lost without you.

Finally, a big round of applause for everyone who helped put this evening together. Thank you, all.

We’re incredibly fortunate to have a strong AYF chapter of over 130 Juniors and Seniors who actively participate, show up and represent our community across the nation.

But let’s be honest, we wouldn’t be here without our AYF, ARF and ARS alumni and supporters who guide us, mentor us and occasionally remind us that AYF meetings don’t actually have to last three hours… even though, somehow, they always do.

Tonight isn’t just about great music, dancing or food. It’s about celebrating our members, our community and supporters like you.

Your contributions truly are what keep this chapter alive. With your ongoing support, our Juniors and Seniors have been able to attend Junior Seminar, JAG, JWO, ACE Weekend and compete proudly at the AYF Olympics.

Speaking of which, can we have a round of applause for our D.C. Ani athletes who represented us at the Senior Olympics in Boston, where we won Most Improved Chapter!

And listen — when you win Most Improved, you brag about it for at least a year. Maybe two. So, we’ll keep bragging.

The AYF has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. I grew up in Northern Virginia and was sworn in at age 10, which basically means I’ve been in AYF longer than some people have had an iPhone.

I tried attending as many Junior meetings as I could, even when it required my parents to drive an hour after a full workday. Armenian parents have this magical ability to work eight hours, drive through traffic, deliver you to the AYF and still ask, “Why didn’t you bring a jacket?”

I loved our chapter meetings, educationals, ugly sweater contests, pizza parties and, of course, the only gingerbread house decorating competition I’ve ever won.

But nothing shaped my conception of the AYF more than my first Junior Seminar.

Trying to explain the Seminar to my odar friends went something like this: “So, we willingly give up our phones, sleep in the woods, get eaten alive by mosquitoes, eat food that’s… well, it’s food and listen to speakers talk about the Armenian Cause for hours.” And they would say: “…and you want to do this?” Meanwhile, every Junior is like: “Yeah, obviously.”

But truly, the moment you give up your phone at registration, you feel something change. Suddenly, you’re fully present. You’re connecting. You’re laughing without checking a screen. You’re discovering what it really means to be the AYF.

As I grew older, I became even more involved. Junior Seminar turned into Camp Haiastan for two weeks — or two sessions, if you were one of the cool kids. Then, JWO, JAG, Labor Day Weekend Senior Olympics, leadership roles — before you know it, the AYF takes over your calendar in the best possible way.

Even when you think you’ll “take a break,” suddenly you’re on another committee, attending another meeting and hearing at least three people say, “Okay, one last thing…” We all know that phrase adds 20 minutes to the meeting. Minimum.

I had the honor of serving as “Sevan” Junior Chapter chairwoman during the start of COVID, navigating what “community” meant in isolation and how to keep Juniors engaged through a screen.

And now, alongside being in the AYF, I serve as president of my school’s Armenian Students’ Association. This role has opened my eyes in a whole new way: meeting Armenians from different backgrounds, inviting them into our broader community, connecting them to the AYF and helping them find pride in their identity.

Bringing Armenians together — whether it’s Juniors, Seniors, college students or alumni — has given me a deeper meaning and purpose. It showed me that building Armenian spaces isn’t just something we do for fun or tradition. It’s something we do out of love — to make sure no Armenian ever feels alone. And to ensure that each generation finds a home in this community.

To me, the AYF is something bigger than words can fully express. It’s a feeling… a shared heartbeat of culture, tradition, passion and purpose.

It’s meeting Armenians from places you’ve never been, or places you didn’t know had Armenians; bonding over the simplest things: music, jokes, sports, history, Armenian slang and, of course, complaining about how tired we are but still showing up anyway.

For me, it was becoming “Ungerouhi Lenna,” the counselor who made her campers laugh after a long day or held a hand when someone felt homesick.

Those moments — the smiles, the memories, the “Hi, Ungerouhi!!” years later — those are the moments that stay forever.

We do it all for the youth. For the next generation of AYFers, ARFers, ARSers and Armenian-American leaders. For the Juniors, finding their footing, learning that their presence is powerful and discovering that when Armenians unite, anything is possible.

I’ll never forget the theme of my first Junior Seminar: “Մեր Յաջողութիւնը Մեր Հաւաքական Ուժին Մէջ Է.” “Our success lies within our collective power.”

And tonight, that collective power is sitting right here, in this room. So, to our supporters, Juniors, Seniors, I ask you: Keep showing up, because without you, there is no community, no unity and no future. Your presence matters. Your support matters. And your energy keeps this chapter alive.

With your generosity, we can continue sending Juniors to Junior Seminar, JAG, ACE Weekend, JWO and support our Seniors who proudly represent D.C. at Olympics.

The great Karekin Njdeh once said: “If you wish to know the future of a nation, look to its youth.” So, look around you.

This room is our future: the future of the Armenian diaspora, the D.C. Armenian community and the next generation of Armenian-American leaders.

We ask you to please GIVE. Give your time, give your financial support or simply give your presence.

Every contribution keeps this community alive. Thank you so much for being here tonight.