Lexington gathering supports Armenian EyeCare Project’s mission

Last Wednesday evening, more than two dozen supporters gathered at the Lexington home of Harry and Katrina Glorikian for an intimate event highlighting the ongoing impact of Armenian EyeCare Project (AECP). Hosted in a warm and welcoming setting, guests enjoyed traditional Armenian cuisine and fine wine donated by Khachen Wines before hearing an inspiring presentation from AECP Vice President Dr. John Hovanesian.

The evening opened with a heartfelt video from AECP founder and President Dr. Roger Ohanesian, who warmly welcomed the guests and paid special tribute to longtime supporter Leon Semonian, who is celebrating his 95th birthday this year.

In his remarks, Dr. Hovanesian reflected on the organization’s 33-year journey, beginning with volunteer physicians traveling to Armenia at their own expense to provide urgently needed care. Over time, AECP’s work evolved into a comprehensive, capacity-building model that has trained Armenia’s ophthalmologists to become national leaders in their field.

He highlighted several milestones, including:

The Mobile Eye Hospital, which has delivered free, high-quality care to rural and underserved communities for more than two decades.

The near elimination of retinopathy of prematurity in Armenia under the leadership of Dr. Tom Lee.

The establishment of 10 regional eye clinics and diagnostic centers, bringing advanced ophthalmic services closer to patients who previously traveled long distances for specialty care.

A sustainable financial model in which regional centers are operated by local physicians, allowing revenue from paying patients to support care for those who cannot afford it.

The evening concluded with a moving video featuring one of AECP’s young patients whose sight and future were restored through timely intervention. The story served as a powerful reminder of the human impact behind AECP’s mission to fight blindness and deliver compassionate, sight-saving care across Armenia.

The Lexington gathering underscored the deep and growing commitment of the Armenian American community and friends of Armenia who believe in expanding access to sight-saving care. Events like this not only raise awareness but also strengthen the network of supporters who make AECP’s mission possible. As the organization continues building regional capacity, training physicians and transforming lives across Armenia, AECP welcomes all who wish to join this movement of compassion, innovation and lasting impact.

AECP extended sincere thanks to Harry and Katrina Glorikian for graciously opening their home for this meaningful gathering, and to Khachen Wine for its generous donation of wine that made the evening even more special.

For more information about AECP’s programs or to support its mission, visit www.eyecareproject.com.