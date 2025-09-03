Boston AYF Olympics summary results 2025
Here are the results of the 91st annual AYF Olympics that were held in Boston, Mass. over Labor Day weekend. The Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter won the title for the third year in a row and retired the Olympics Cup.
For the first time in its history, the Armenian Weekly’s Special AYF Olympics issue will be published as a full-color glossy magazine. Readers can look forward to extensive coverage of the games from longtime contributors Harry Derderian, Mark Gavoor, Bob Tutunjian, among others.
Final Chapter Standings
|1
|Detroit
|166
|2
|Greater Boston
|138
|3
|Providence
|96
|4
|Philadelphia
|95
|5
|New Jersey
|26
|6
|North Andover
|24
|7
|Granite City
|20
|8
|Washington, D.C.
New York
|19 (TIE)
|10
|Racine
|13
|11
|Laval (Montreal)
|7
|12
|Toronto
Worcester
|5 (TIE)
|14
|Chicago
|3
|15
|Middlesex County West
|2
Most Improved: Washington, D.C.
Softball Winner: Providence
|High Scorers
|Chapter
|Event 1
|Event 2
|Event 3
|Natalia Oganesian
|Providence
|50 yd. Butterfly
|25 yd. Breaststroke
|25 yd. Freestyle
|Nora Vartanian
|Greater Boston
|50 yd. Freestyle
|100 yd. Freestyle
|50 m. Backstroke
|Sarah Varadian
|Granite City
|800 m. Run
|1600 m. Run
|400 m. Run
|Anoush Krafian
|Greater Boston
|100 m. Hurdles
|Triple Jump
|200 m. Dash
|Matt Janian
|North Andover
|50 yd. Butterfly
|500 yd. Freestyle
|100 yd. Freestyle
Women’s Pentathlon Winner: Aren Dardarian (Philadelphia), 1717 points
Men’s Pentathlon Winner: Tateos Kassabian (Providence), 2801 points
Outstanding Records
|Natalia Oganesian
|Providence
|25 yd Freestyle
|11.86
|(Old record 11.88 set 2015 by Lynne Tutunjian, Providence)
|Natalia Oganesian
|Providence
|50 yd Breaststroke
|33.51
|(Old record 34.64 set 2024 by Natalia Oganesian, Providence)
|Natalia Oganesian
|Providence
|50 yd Butterfly
|27.89
|(Old record 28.69 set 2024 by Natalia Oganesian, Providence)
|Anoush Krafian
|Greater Boston
|Triple Jump
|34’0.5”
|(Old record 33’5” set 2024 by Anoush Krafian, Greater Boston)
|Zach Semerjian
|Providence
|Javelin
|198’4”
|(Old record 188’5” set 1977 by Steve Hagopian, Granite City)
|Alex Kassabian
|New York
|Golf
|67 (ties)
|(Old record 67 set 2022 by Alex Kassabian, New York)
Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Award: Njteh Hovsepian (Washington, D.C.)