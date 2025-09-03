Boston AYF Olympics summary results 2025

Here are the results of the 91st annual AYF Olympics that were held in Boston, Mass. over Labor Day weekend. The Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter won the title for the third year in a row and retired the Olympics Cup.

For the first time in its history, the Armenian Weekly’s Special AYF Olympics issue will be published as a full-color glossy magazine. Readers can look forward to extensive coverage of the games from longtime contributors Harry Derderian, Mark Gavoor, Bob Tutunjian, among others.

Final Chapter Standings

1 Detroit 166 2 Greater Boston 138 3 Providence 96 4 Philadelphia 95 5 New Jersey 26 6 North Andover 24 7 Granite City 20 8 Washington, D.C.

New York 19 (TIE) 10 Racine 13 11 Laval (Montreal) 7 12 Toronto

Worcester 5 (TIE) 14 Chicago 3 15 Middlesex County West 2

Most Improved: Washington, D.C.

Softball Winner: Providence

High Scorers Chapter Event 1 Event 2 Event 3 Natalia Oganesian Providence 50 yd. Butterfly 25 yd. Breaststroke 25 yd. Freestyle Nora Vartanian Greater Boston 50 yd. Freestyle 100 yd. Freestyle 50 m. Backstroke Sarah Varadian Granite City 800 m. Run 1600 m. Run 400 m. Run Anoush Krafian Greater Boston 100 m. Hurdles Triple Jump 200 m. Dash Matt Janian North Andover 50 yd. Butterfly 500 yd. Freestyle 100 yd. Freestyle

Women’s Pentathlon Winner: Aren Dardarian (Philadelphia), 1717 points

Men’s Pentathlon Winner: Tateos Kassabian (Providence), 2801 points

Outstanding Records

Natalia Oganesian Providence 25 yd Freestyle 11.86 (Old record 11.88 set 2015 by Lynne Tutunjian, Providence) Natalia Oganesian Providence 50 yd Breaststroke 33.51 (Old record 34.64 set 2024 by Natalia Oganesian, Providence) Natalia Oganesian Providence 50 yd Butterfly 27.89 (Old record 28.69 set 2024 by Natalia Oganesian, Providence) Anoush Krafian Greater Boston Triple Jump 34’0.5” (Old record 33’5” set 2024 by Anoush Krafian, Greater Boston) Zach Semerjian Providence Javelin 198’4” (Old record 188’5” set 1977 by Steve Hagopian, Granite City) Alex Kassabian New York Golf 67 (ties) (Old record 67 set 2022 by Alex Kassabian, New York)

Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Award: Njteh Hovsepian (Washington, D.C.)

