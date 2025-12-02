My past, present and future in the AYF

The following remarks were delivered at the 2025 AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter’s November Dance on November 15, 2025.

I was an AYFer long before I ever attended my first official Junior meeting. Some of my earliest memories are of tagging along with my sister, Sune, when I was six or seven years old — right here, in this very hall. And I know that I will continue to be an AYFer long after my final senior meeting. The AYF is woven into who I am; it is my past, my present and, undoubtedly, my future.

My past is filled with AYF experiences that shaped me into the person I am today. It includes Camp Haiastan — the long, 10-hour drives to Boston that somehow always felt worth it (if you know, you know). It includes AYF Junior Seminar, complete with Sheetz stops, inspiring lectures and the excitement of seeing friends from near and far. It includes chapter meetings — where I made some of my best memories — and lock-ins — where I would sleep on this very floor at Soorp Khatch Church hall — staying up until two in the morning with my friends. And of course, it includes the AYF Olympics, where I would proudly cheer on my chapter, whether we were winning or losing.

Today, as an active member of my chapter, I have the privilege of serving on the executive as treasurer — a role that has given me a deeper appreciation for the dedication and effort that keep our chapter thriving.

Soon, when I turn 17, I will begin a new and exciting chapter in my AYF journey: joining the Senior ranks. I look forward to the new friendships, experiences and challenges that await me there, and I am eager to contribute in every way I can.

This year, I am fortunate enough to be part of our chapter’s Olympics team, and even more proud to represent the Most Improved chapter. With the leadership and support of our coach, Unger Hratch Najarian, I hope we can bring home the gold — and maybe even win a few softball games along the way.

The AYF has given me so much: lifelong friends, unforgettable experiences and a strong sense of identity and community. Now, I am honored and grateful that it is my turn to give back to the organization that has given me so much.