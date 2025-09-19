St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) seeks Assistant Head of School

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) is seeking qualified candidates for the new position of Assistant Head of School. “The right person will hold an important role and help move our school forward,” observed Dr. Garine Palandjian, the Head of School.

Established in 1984 in Watertown, Massachusetts, SSAES is an independent (private) preschool through elementary school dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture. The school is accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE). St. Stephen’s Armenian Preschool, in addition to its accreditation by AISNE, is licensed by the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) and maintains its status as a high quality bilingual preschool in the region.

SSAES is a child-centered American-Armenian institution committed to academic excellence. At the preschool level, the curriculum nurtures the whole child, developing skills in the Armenian language. At the elementary level, core curriculum subjects are taught in English. Armenian language, religion and history are taught in Armenian, with an emphasis on creating awareness and instilling an appreciation of Armenian culture, traditions and heritage.

The Assistant Head of School is primarily responsible to assist with the daily student services, supporting administrative tasks and implementing the school mission and vision. Details regarding the position and instructions of how to apply are available on the school’s website at https://ssaes.org/job-opportunities/.

For media inquiries, please contact: St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School at school@ssaes.org or 617-926-6979.