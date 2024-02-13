Employment Opportunity with Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center

The Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center seeks a TriCaster Technical Director/Operator. The Media Center specializes in live-streaming video projects and is searching for a motivated individual with foundational video production and live-streaming skills.

Ideal Candidate:

  • Experience or background in video production, live-streaming or media technology
  • Knowledge of Newtek TriCaster TC1 or TC1 Pro systems and NDI technology
  • Able to apply technical skills in a live production setting
  • Basic proficiency in video and audio equipment handling
  • Effective communication and teamwork abilities

Job Responsibilities:

  • Assisting with live video production management, utilizing existing knowledge
  • Operating and managing live video sources on an NDI network
  • Setting up and configuring studio equipment, drawing on prior experience
  • Applying skills in camcorder operation, including color and focus adjustments
  • Assisting in audio mixing and microphone setups
  • Contributing to studio setup, equipment maintenance and configuration

Job Requirements:

  • Practical experience in a studio/live video environment, coursework or internships
  • Current enrollment in or recent graduation from a media-related college program
  • Basic computer skills, especially in Windows operating systems
  • Organizational and communication proficiency
  • Available for part-time work, including flexible scheduling for production needs

Interested candidates with relevant experience and a passion for video production are invited to apply. Please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your applicable skills and interests to mediacenter@hairenik.com.

Join our team and advance your career in live video production!

