Employment Opportunity with Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center

The Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center seeks a TriCaster Technical Director/Operator. The Media Center specializes in live-streaming video projects and is searching for a motivated individual with foundational video production and live-streaming skills.
Ideal Candidate:
- Experience or background in video production, live-streaming or media technology
- Knowledge of Newtek TriCaster TC1 or TC1 Pro systems and NDI technology
- Able to apply technical skills in a live production setting
- Basic proficiency in video and audio equipment handling
- Effective communication and teamwork abilities
Job Responsibilities:
- Assisting with live video production management, utilizing existing knowledge
- Operating and managing live video sources on an NDI network
- Setting up and configuring studio equipment, drawing on prior experience
- Applying skills in camcorder operation, including color and focus adjustments
- Assisting in audio mixing and microphone setups
- Contributing to studio setup, equipment maintenance and configuration
Job Requirements:
- Practical experience in a studio/live video environment, coursework or internships
- Current enrollment in or recent graduation from a media-related college program
- Basic computer skills, especially in Windows operating systems
- Organizational and communication proficiency
- Available for part-time work, including flexible scheduling for production needs
Interested candidates with relevant experience and a passion for video production are invited to apply. Please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your applicable skills and interests to mediacenter@hairenik.com.
Join our team and advance your career in live video production!
Be the first to comment