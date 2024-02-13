Employment Opportunity with Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center

The Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center seeks a TriCaster Technical Director/Operator. The Media Center specializes in live-streaming video projects and is searching for a motivated individual with foundational video production and live-streaming skills.

Ideal Candidate:

Experience or background in video production, live-streaming or media technology

technology Knowledge of Newtek TriCaster TC1 or TC1 Pro systems and NDI technology

Able to apply technical skills in a live production setting

Basic proficiency in video and audio equipment handling

Effective communication and teamwork abilities

Job Responsibilities:

Assisting with live video production management, utilizing existing knowledge

Operating and managing live video sources on an NDI network

Setting up and configuring studio equipment, drawing on prior experience

Applying skills in camcorder operation, including color and focus adjustments

Assisting in audio mixing and microphone setups

Contributing to studio setup, equipment maintenance and configuration

Job Requirements:

Practical experience in a studio/live video environment, coursework or internships

Current enrollment in or recent graduation from a media-related college program

Basic computer skills, especially in Windows operating systems

Organizational and communication proficiency

Available for part-time work, including flexible scheduling for production needs

Interested candidates with relevant experience and a passion for video production are invited to apply. Please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your applicable skills and interests to mediacenter@hairenik.com.

Join our team and advance your career in live video production!