Employment Opportunity: Office Manager at St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

May 25, 2023 St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School Jobs Board 0

WATERTOWN, Mass. St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) is seeking applications for School Office Manager.

Position Summary 

Under the direction of the Head of School, perform a variety of management duties, involving both specific routines and broadly defined policies and procedures; work cooperatively with staff, students, visitors, and parents, and perform other related duties as assigned. 

Hours

12-month position 7:45 am – 3:45 pm (40 hrs./week)
Summer flex hours will be determined on an annual basis. 

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

School Management

  • Maintain and operate school management software (RenWeb & FACTS)
  • Generate and maintain various lists, schedules and calendars
  • Coordinate extracurricular programming including afterschool activities, picture arrangement, graduation ceremony, Armenia trip and school field trips
  • Establish, maintain and monitor accurate and efficient electronic and manual filing systems
  • Maintain students’ records
  • Manage supplies, equipment, purchase orders and inventory
  • Ensure the upkeep of all supplies and materials in common faculty areas 
  • Coordinate custodial care of preschool and elementary buildings as well as school events
  • Coordinate substitute faculty when necessary

Administrative Support

  • Interact and communicate with parents, students, visitors and employees in routine situations, which require tact, discretion, courtesy and confidentiality
  • Update the annual school and monthly calendar
  • Communicate special alerts to families
  • Maintain classroom key distribution and record-keeping

Minimum Qualifications

  • Associate’s or bachelor’s degree preferred
  • Minimum of three years relevant experience
  • Strong oral and written communication skills

Knowledge of: 

  • Modern office practices, procedures and equipment
  • Record-keeping techniques
  • Interpersonal skills using tact, patience and courtesy
  • First Aid and CPR (or willingness to obtain certification after hire)
  • Knowledge of Armenian language is preferred.

Ability to: 

  • Compose routine and timely correspondence independently
  • Work independently with minimal direction
  • Establish and maintain cooperative and effective working relationships 
  • Learn, interpret, apply and explain rules, regulations, policies and procedures
  • Compile and maintain accurate records and prepare reports
  • Maintain confidentiality

Benefits 

  • Competitive salary
  • Health and dental insurance coverage
  • 403(B) plan with match 
  • Professional development opportunities

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, résumé and three letters of recommendation to careers@ssaes.org

avatar

St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School

Established in 1984, St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School is dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture. Serving students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, it is the only Armenian day school in New England and is accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE). Accreditation by AISNE provides quality assurance that a school is meeting rigorous standards in all aspects of its operations and that it is operating in alignment with its mission.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*