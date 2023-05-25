Employment Opportunity: Office Manager at St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

WATERTOWN, Mass. — St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) is seeking applications for School Office Manager.
Position Summary
Under the direction of the Head of School, perform a variety of management duties, involving both specific routines and broadly defined policies and procedures; work cooperatively with staff, students, visitors, and parents, and perform other related duties as assigned.
Hours
12-month position 7:45 am – 3:45 pm (40 hrs./week)
Summer flex hours will be determined on an annual basis.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
School Management
- Maintain and operate school management software (RenWeb & FACTS)
- Generate and maintain various lists, schedules and calendars
- Coordinate extracurricular programming including afterschool activities, picture arrangement, graduation ceremony, Armenia trip and school field trips
- Establish, maintain and monitor accurate and efficient electronic and manual filing systems
- Maintain students’ records
- Manage supplies, equipment, purchase orders and inventory
- Ensure the upkeep of all supplies and materials in common faculty areas
- Coordinate custodial care of preschool and elementary buildings as well as school events
- Coordinate substitute faculty when necessary
Administrative Support
- Interact and communicate with parents, students, visitors and employees in routine situations, which require tact, discretion, courtesy and confidentiality
- Update the annual school and monthly calendar
- Communicate special alerts to families
- Maintain classroom key distribution and record-keeping
Minimum Qualifications
- Associate’s or bachelor’s degree preferred
- Minimum of three years relevant experience
- Strong oral and written communication skills
Knowledge of:
- Modern office practices, procedures and equipment
- Record-keeping techniques
- Interpersonal skills using tact, patience and courtesy
- First Aid and CPR (or willingness to obtain certification after hire)
- Knowledge of Armenian language is preferred.
Ability to:
- Compose routine and timely correspondence independently
- Work independently with minimal direction
- Establish and maintain cooperative and effective working relationships
- Learn, interpret, apply and explain rules, regulations, policies and procedures
- Compile and maintain accurate records and prepare reports
- Maintain confidentiality
Benefits
- Competitive salary
- Health and dental insurance coverage
- 403(B) plan with match
- Professional development opportunities
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, résumé and three letters of recommendation to careers@ssaes.org
