Employment Opportunity: Office Manager at St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

WATERTOWN, Mass. — St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) is seeking applications for School Office Manager.

Position Summary

Under the direction of the Head of School, perform a variety of management duties, involving both specific routines and broadly defined policies and procedures; work cooperatively with staff, students, visitors, and parents, and perform other related duties as assigned.

Hours

12-month position 7:45 am – 3:45 pm (40 hrs./week)

Summer flex hours will be determined on an annual basis.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

School Management

Maintain and operate school management software (RenWeb & FACTS)

Generate and maintain various lists, schedules and calendars

Coordinate extracurricular programming including afterschool activities, picture arrangement, graduation ceremony, Armenia trip and school field trips

Establish, maintain and monitor accurate and efficient electronic and manual filing systems

Maintain students’ records

Manage supplies, equipment, purchase orders and inventory

Ensure the upkeep of all supplies and materials in common faculty areas

Coordinate custodial care of preschool and elementary buildings as well as school events

Coordinate substitute faculty when necessary

Administrative Support

Interact and communicate with parents, students, visitors and employees in routine situations, which require tact, discretion, courtesy and confidentiality

Update the annual school and monthly calendar

Communicate special alerts to families

Maintain classroom key distribution and record-keeping

Minimum Qualifications

Associate’s or bachelor’s degree preferred

Minimum of three years relevant experience

Strong oral and written communication skills

Knowledge of:

Modern office practices, procedures and equipment

Record-keeping techniques

Interpersonal skills using tact, patience and courtesy

First Aid and CPR ( or willingness to obtain certification after hire)

Knowledge of Armenian language is preferred.

Ability to:

Compose routine and timely correspondence independently

Work independently with minimal direction

Establish and maintain cooperative and effective working relationships

Learn, interpret, apply and explain rules, regulations, policies and procedures

Compile and maintain accurate records and prepare reports

Maintain confidentiality

Benefits

Competitive salary

Health and dental insurance coverage

403(B) plan with match

Professional development opportunities

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, résumé and three letters of recommendation to careers@ssaes.org