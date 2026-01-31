NAASR seeks next Executive Director

The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) is seeking an Executive Director (ED) to lead the organization’s development, membership development, financial operations, realization of its strategic vision and communications. Beyond serving as chief advancement officer and organizational manager, the ED will work collaboratively to shape and implement the organization’s strategic priorities for the advancement of Armenian Studies. The ED will be responsible for growing philanthropic support, cultivating a vibrant membership base, elevating communications, ensuring strong financial oversight and managing operational staff.

The ED will supervise support staff, including the Program and Donor Relations Specialist and Bookstore Coordinator, and will play a key role in expanding staff capacity as resources allow it to meet NAASR’s strategic priorities.

Key responsibilities:

I. Strategic planning

Under the direction of the Board of Directors and its Executive Committee, the ED will collaborate closely with the Director of Academic Affairs, the Director of the Mardigian Library, and other key partners to drive the current strategic plan forward while co-creating NAASR’s next, more ambitious strategic blueprint.

The ED will also coordinate the design, launch, and management of a dynamic, year-round portfolio of new educational programs for youth, adult and intergenerational audiences, expanding NAASR’s role as a national and international hub for innovative, relevant and high-impact learning experiences.

II. Development and donor engagement

The ED will serve as NAASR’s lead fundraiser, cultivating, soliciting and stewarding gifts and grants from individuals, families, foundations, federal and state programs and other private and public sources. The ED will secure resources that power NAASR’s most ambitious priorities — expanding innovative programming and fellowships, building global academic and scholarly partnerships, advancing novel initiatives in Armenian Studies, strengthening genocide education leadership and supporting youth and intergenerational learning.

This includes driving major gifts and legacy giving and diversifying revenue streams to ensure long-term organizational stability and the staffing growth necessary to meet NAASR’s expanding strategic vision.

III. Membership growth and engagement

The ED will develop and implement strategies to grow NAASR’s national and international membership base, strengthening the organization’ s role as a global hub for Armenian Studies and an accessible resource for diverse communities. This includes driving targeted outreach campaigns to under-represented regions, young professionals and student networks; strengthening NAASR’s brand narrative; and leveraging coordinated digital engagement to broaden awareness and participation.

Oversee membership communications, renewals and benefit fulfillment to ensure a compelling, mission-aligned experience that deepens engagement and supports long-term organizational growth.

IV. Financial oversight and compliance

The ED will work with the Treasurer and Finance Committee to develop and manage a forward-looking annual budget grounded in strong financial planning and responsible resource allocation. Lead NAASR’s financial stewardship, human resource management and oversight of legal, tax and insurance matters — ensuring effective systems and practices that enhance the organization’s stability, scalability and long-term growth.

V. Governance

The ED will support the Executive Committee, the full Board of Directors and all board committees by providing or directing high-quality logistical and operational coordination and ensuring they have the information, structures and support needed for effective governance.

The ED will partner with board leadership to strengthen board culture, enhance meeting design and strategic focus and promote deeper engagement and accountability across the Board and its committees.

A competitive applicant will have the following:

Minimum of five years of organizational leadership experience demonstrating increasing levels of responsibility, complexity and authority, including supervision of staff, in nonprofit development, nonprofit membership, or executive management or the equivalent.

Demonstrated success in fundraising, including donor stewardship and increasing philanthropic support.

Demonstrated success in working collaboratively to achieve organizational goals.

Strong financial acumen and experience with budgeting and nonprofit fiscal oversight.

Experience supporting and engaging nonprofit boards.

Excellent written and oral communication skills through traditional and electronic media; social media experience in professional context preferred.

Proficiency with database and financial system applications.

Bachelor’s degree required; advanced degree or fundraising certification preferred.

Those interested may apply through the following link.