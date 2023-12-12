AYF Camp Haiastan is Hiring: Executive Assistant Position Available!

AYF Camp Haiastan, a cherished institution fostering memorable experiences for campers, is excited to announce a job opening for the position of Executive Assistant. As we continue to grow and enhance our operations, we are seeking an individual who is proactive, organized and adept at multitasking to join our dynamic team.

The Executive Assistant will play a pivotal role in supporting the Executive Director in day-to-day operations, with responsibilities spanning from maintaining a professional line of communication with parents, service suppliers and camp personnel to handling administrative tasks. The position offers flexibility, allowing for a work-from-home/hybrid setup during the offseason and requiring onsite presence during the bustling summer camping season.

Requirements:

Proactive and problem-solving oriented personality.

Advanced computer skills, including proficiency in Google Suite and Microsoft Office.

Demonstrated expertise in utilizing social media and marketing platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Constant Contact.

Proficient website development skills, particularly with Wix websites (experience with other platforms will be considered).

Must hold a valid driver’s license.

If you are passionate about contributing to the success of Camp Haiastan and possess the required skills and attributes, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Join us in creating unforgettable experiences for campers and being a vital part of our dedicated team.

To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to execdirector@camphaiastan.org.

Applications will be accepted until January 2, 2024.

Thank you for your interest in joining the AYF Camp Haiastan family!