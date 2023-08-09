Job Opportunity: Staff Writer

The Armenian Weekly Editorial Board is seeking candidates for the position of staff writer. Join our dynamic team in this critical role and become a part of this historic publication, bringing reliable and professional news to the community since 1934.

This is a part-time position for an expected 10-15 hours per week. 

Please submit a resume, cover letter and two writing samples to editor@armenianweekly.com. At least one writing sample should reflect your reporting skills.

Core duties and responsibilities:

  • Write the Weekly’s front-page news article every week reporting on current events from Armenia and Artsakh 
  • Provide synopses of regional news from the South Caucasus and the Middle East

Minimum qualifications:

  • Ability to write clearly and concisely in English 
  • Flexibility to respond to breaking news and an unpredictable news cycle
  • Exceptional reporting and research skills

Preferred qualifications: 

  • Fluent in Armenian, spoken and written
  • Familiarity with current events and politics in Armenia and Artsakh
  • College degree in journalism, communications, political science, history or a related field

