Job Opportunity: Staff Writer

The Armenian Weekly Editorial Board is seeking candidates for the position of staff writer. Join our dynamic team in this critical role and become a part of this historic publication, bringing reliable and professional news to the community since 1934.

This is a part-time position for an expected 10-15 hours per week.

Please submit a resume, cover letter and two writing samples to editor@armenianweekly.com. At least one writing sample should reflect your reporting skills.

Core duties and responsibilities:

Write the Weekly’s front-page news article every week reporting on current events from Armenia and Artsakh

Provide synopses of regional news from the South Caucasus and the Middle East

Minimum qualifications:

Ability to write clearly and concisely in English

Flexibility to respond to breaking news and an unpredictable news cycle

Exceptional reporting and research skills

Preferred qualifications: