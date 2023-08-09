Job Opportunity: Staff Writer

The Armenian Weekly Editorial Board is seeking candidates for the position of staff writer. Join our dynamic team in this critical role and become a part of this historic publication, bringing reliable and professional news to the community since 1934.
This is a part-time position for an expected 10-15 hours per week.
Please submit a resume, cover letter and two writing samples to editor@armenianweekly.com. At least one writing sample should reflect your reporting skills.
Core duties and responsibilities:
- Write the Weekly’s front-page news article every week reporting on current events from Armenia and Artsakh
- Provide synopses of regional news from the South Caucasus and the Middle East
Minimum qualifications:
- Ability to write clearly and concisely in English
- Flexibility to respond to breaking news and an unpredictable news cycle
- Exceptional reporting and research skills
Preferred qualifications:
- Fluent in Armenian, spoken and written
- Familiarity with current events and politics in Armenia and Artsakh
- College degree in journalism, communications, political science, history or a related field
Be the first to comment