The unique experience called P.O.L.D. (Post-Olympic Let Down)

It is inconceivable to write this column the week after Labor Day without some commentary about the AYF Olympics. My colleague, Mark Gavoor, has done a superb job (as always) of keeping the community informed on the daily happenings and observations. My intent is to reflect on the broader significance of this institution, which just completed its 91st year.

Let us start with the vision. I have always admired the idea generators who had the courage to introduce something bold and necessary. The AYF was founded in 1933 to connect the first American-born generation of Armenians with their heritage through a variety of mechanisms. The idea, proposed by Karekin Nejdeh and the ARF leadership, was to blend our heritage with the realities of American culture.

The country was in the midst of the Great Depression, and jobs were scarce. Families struggled but remained intact, guided by the tradition of Armenian extended families and community values. The AYF was born into this crisis and immediately added value by coupling our youth with meaningful programs. One of the most obvious successes of the AYF Olympics is the continuity and sustainability of the games. Change is a constant in life and managing it to serve our mission is the key to success.

The first Olympics was a one-day track and field event in Brockton, Massachusetts, with individual athletes representing their chapters. As the idea grew in popularity, swimming, tennis and golf were added on Friday to reflect popular school sports in the U.S. I remember when Saturday was devoted to heats and preliminary track and field events. The immensely popular team softball tournament was added years back, with an expanded Sunday devoted to all track and field events.

For decades, the Olympics were run by a local chapter committee and community resources interfacing with the Central Executive. As the weekend grew in complexity, a governing body of current and former members was created to establish guidelines and best practices for year-to-year operations. This has enabled the community to consistently enjoy the traditions we love about the Olympics, regardless of the venue, while staying ahead of needed changes.

The Olympics are unique in the Armenian-American community. Few events bring together multiple generations so successfully. How often can you experience an event that has transcended three generations, while reflecting the harmony of our Armenian family values?

A critical factor in this family-friendly atmosphere is safety. Parents and grandparents regularly attend these events with their children, creating an environment where each generation can enjoy themselves while remaining connected as a family.

We should pause to internalize how rare this is. The Olympics foster relationships across generations. Some of the more senior alumni find pure joy in reconnecting with friends they made 50 years ago.

Over the weekend, I saw four young men, arm in arm, celebrating their friendship. One said, “This is our fourth Olympics together, and it keeps getting better.” I politely interjected that the joy will continue as these friendships are forever. Another group of young women, from different regions, spoke about attending a seminar together, then Camp Haiastan and now the Olympics.

This is the beauty of the AYF and its unique programming. It started with a vision to connect a new Armenian-American born generation to their heritage, and now, some 90-plus years later, it has continued to fuel the relationships and community-building that is so vital to our happiness in life.

As George Harrison stated, “All things must pass,” and this reality is felt most keenly on Monday after the Olympics. I heard one community member refer to it as P.O.D. (Post-Olympic Depression). That sounds a bit strong for me, but I get the point. I refer to it as the “Let Down.” Whatever we call it, the vast majority of attendees feel it when returning home.

Every year, the hotel lobby is filled with tears of joy, endless hugs and well-intended promises of the next time together. Of course, our youth today have the benefit of FaceTime, Zoom, texting, Instagram, TikTok or whatever instant communicator one subscribes to. I am happy to report that, despite the plethora of social media vehicles, our youth value the face-to-face experiences. There is something for everyone to take home from the Olympics. If you are in the senior generation, there is nothing more gratifying than seeing your children and grandchildren experiencing life together with other Armenians.

There is no greater evidence of our diaspora’s sustainability than the enthusiasm, knowledge and commitment of the hundreds of young participants. For our youth, it is a time to learn and mature under the umbrella of a loving family and community values. The AYF continues to deliver superb results in bringing our youth together. What better way to grow and mature than under the guiding values of the Armenian community?

Recently, some have expressed concern about the decline and loss of some of our traditions, particularly Western Armenian music at dances. There is a worry that our youth may not connect with this genre and the future will bring with it fewer traditional dances. But if you attend an AYF Olympics, I would hold off on writing about our demise.

During all three dance nights, it was elbow-to-elbow on the dance floor, with a significant portion of the nearly 2,000 attendees from the younger generation. This is a remarkable turnout, which has been sustained over decades. I would challenge all of us to identify a comparable example of that volume and demographic.

Unlike some weddings where guests struggle with the dance steps, most of the people jamming the dance floor at AYF events are quite well-versed. This means that the Olympics are not a one-off experience. For example, consider what goes on at Camp Haiastan each week or at Junior Seminar every Memorial Day weekend for the last 50 years. Music is played by dedicated volunteers whose love for Armenian culture is shared with our youth. Dance steps are taught as they have been for generations, and if the AYF has anything to say about it, the culture will continue to be taught to future generations. This is a remarkable achievement we should never underestimate.

We can express our appreciation by continuing the support and sacrifices necessary. Another factor in the Olympics’ success is that you never really leave the AYF. Of course, we all age out based on the bylaws, but we are “members” for life. A man I respected immensely, Chick Perethian from Providence, used to walk into Olympic gatherings and greet everyone enthusiastically with “Hi, AYFers.” Regardless of age or membership status, he knew that belonging to this organization is eternal. He was right: it is a lifelong family.

The Olympics have also become a reference point in our lives. Each generation seems to recall instantly the host city and year of the games. There are times when we refer to a year simply as “Detroit,” “New Jersey” or “Boston.” Anyone outside of the vast Olympics network would be puzzled by such a vague label, but for most of us, they evoke specific dates, experiences and stories.

My first full overnight Olympics without my parents was in 1970 in Montreal. It was special because of our Canadian brethren and the friendships formed that endure today. There were athletics, social events and even a smattering of political activity. It was a new and exciting experience, and Armenian patriotism was flying high. That year is etched into my memory. I am certain that many of our youth were having a similar experience this year in Boston.

The Olympics are a marvelous opportunity to meet like-minded Armenians, not only to develop friendships but also to collaborate for the benefit of the community. The event continues to evolve as our communities become more diverse. Saturday night’s concert by popular Armenian singer, Arame, expanded the reach of supporters and strengthened cultural connections to the homeland.

The “recipe” for the Olympics was born of a vision in 1934 and has evolved with each generation’s values. It is almost unprecedented in our community and remarkable for its enduring popularity. Each generation passes down stories behind the traditions, creating continuity and connection.

One of my favorites was told by my uncle Paul Piligian. In 1952, he and Khatchig Topalian of Providence were on the Central Committee, returning home from a meeting with the Olympic committee in Springfield.

The road they were on had some construction, and they noticed a kerosene pot on the side of the road. Before the advent of lights and barrels, these round, black pots, with a wick fueled by kerosene, would warn drivers of construction.

They both had an idea. Perhaps we could “liberate” one of the pots and convert it into a torch for the Olympics. They confiscated the pot, adapted it to resemble a torch and it became the first Olympic torch for the 1952 games. It lasted a few years until they developed an improved model.

This is what makes the AYF Olympics so special. It has its own history integrated with the history of the American-Armenian diaspora and common experiences build a permanent identity.

Just as AYF campers become counselors who become Camp Board members, the AYF Olympic experiences develop leaders and participants for our communities. They are lay leaders in the church and teachers in our schools. They are parents who make the commitment to bring their children and carry the banner of the Armenian Cause.

To combat P.O.L.D., I suggest taking a moment to reflect on how fortunate we are to steward such a unique gift.