Sunday at the AYF Olympics

It was a beautiful Sunday in Boston for the track and field events. Temperatures were in the mid-70s, the sky was blue and the AYF athletes were ready for the last day of competition, which would determine which chapter would take home the Olympic Cup and which would get the second and third-place trophies.

Track and field was how the Olympics began as a one-day event 92 years ago. Over the years, swimming, golf and tennis were added, turning the Olympics into a three-day event. The opening ceremony is still held on Sunday, at the track and field events, and features the march of athletes by chapter, along with speeches and comments from clergy and representatives of the AYF-YOARF sister organizations.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was impressive to see so many athletes march around the track and onto the infield. Their enthusiasm for competition was even more impressive. His Eminence Srpazan Tanielian, AYF-YOARF Central Executive (CE) Chair Isabel Hagopian and representative of the ARF Central Committee (CC) Sosy Bouroujian and Bureau representative Khajag Megerdichian congratulated the AYF on how grand the Olympics had become. They also reminded participants to continue their activism to ensure that the Republic of Armenia survives and thrives as the free, independent nation Karekin Nejdeh envisioned when he toured the U.S. and founded the AYF in 1933.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Newly crowned King Bob Tutunjian and Queen Satenig Dulgarian Ghazarian administered the AYF Oath of the Athletes. With that, the Olympic Games continued with the start of the track events, which would determine whether Boston, Detroit, Providence or Philadelphia would win the 91st annual AYF Olympics.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Detroit held roughly a 20-point lead at that point. Events were being called, athletes were warming up and coaches were motivating their teams, making last-minute changes to who would run which relay and, all the while, calculating in their heads and on their clipboards what it would take to win.

The competition was intense but always fraternal, which makes this generation of AYFers so special. At the end of the competition, most were sure Detroit had prevailed, but the final point totals and standings would not be confirmed until the Olympic Grand Ball.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Team photos were taken and everyone left to clean up and dress for the evening, enjoy dinner with family and friends and get to the Grand Ball.

In the end, Detroit won for the third time in a row and retired the Olympic Cup. The point totals of the top five chapters were:

Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter, 161 points Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter, 138 points Providence “Varantian” Chapter, 94 points Philadelphia “Sebouh” Chapter, 92 points New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter, 27 points

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Every team celebrated its point tallies and achievements with great exuberance. It was so exuberant that every Apple Watch in the ballroom vibrated with a warning of an excessively loud environment.

Trophies were awarded to the five high scorers, who each won three events:

Sarah Varadian, Granite City

Anoush Krafian, Greater Boston

Natalia Oganesian, Providence

Nora Vartanian, Greater Boston

Matt Janian, North Andover

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We also celebrated the outstanding records that were broken at this year’s games. These records include:

Alex Kassabian (golf): Alex broke the men’s golf record in his first year of competition and tied his own record by shooting a 67.

Anoush Krafian (triple jump): Anoush broke her own record with a jump at 34 feet 6 inches.

Natalia Oganesian (swimming): Natalia broke three records at the pool on Friday: own record for the 50-meter butterfly (27:89), her own 50-meter breaststroke record (33:51) and lastly, she broke Lynn Tutunjian’s record in the 25-meter freestyle with a time of 11:86.

Zach Semerjian (javelin): With a throw of 198 inches, Zach broke Stephen Hagopian’s 1977 record, which is the second-oldest record in the AYF Olympics history.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Other trophies included:

Most Improved Chapter: Washington, D.C. “Ani” Chapter, which fielded a record 22 athletes this year and increased their chapter score from 1 point last year to 19 points.

The Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Trophy: Njteh Hovsepian from the Washington, D.C. “Ani” Chapter

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Just like the Saturday Night Dance, the Grand Ballroom was packed before, during and after the awards ceremony. Cheers erupted as participants celebrated their chapters’ and AYF Ungers’ accomplishments. Chapter dances from Providence, Boston and Detroit were a sight to be seen—a testimony to the thriving spirit of the AYF.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The excitement was fueled by the Sunday Night Band, led by Khatchig Jingirian, the charismatic singer from San Francisco, along with Mal Barsamian on clarinet, Steve Vosbikian on saxophone, Rich Berberian on oud and vocals, Ara Dinkjian on keyboard and Jim Kzirian and Ron Tutunjian on dumbeg. The music played nonstop—and Jim’s son even joined the band on the dumbeg, to the delight of the crowd who wished to dance the night away!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Olympic Grand Ball was the perfect capstone to a beautiful AYF Olympic weekend. Kudos to the Central Executive, the Governing Body and the Boston Steering Committee for their wonderful planning and execution of a truly memorable Olympics.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Looking forward to seeing everyone in New Jersey next year.