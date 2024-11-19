A brief history of the AYF Olympics

Special Issue: 90 — Informing, Connecting, Inspiring

In 1934, the annual convention of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Tzeghagrons, the body that governed the annual activities of that organization, adopted a resolution to hold an annual “Sports Festival,” in which chapters and their member athletes would vie for team and individual honors. This event would serve to bring together chapters and their members in good fellowship and fraternal spirit. The following year the event was renamed as the annual “Olympics.” It has become perhaps the single most significant event of the organization, which would later become the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the ARF.

Throughout its history, the AYF Olympics has been covered in the pages of the Armenian Weekly, now with a full-blown 12-page special insert. The scope of the games has expanded greatly over the years—from the original seven men’s events plus two non-scoring events for women. Points for the ladies were not added to the team totals until 1943. Initially, points were awarded only for the first three places on a 5-3-1 basis. The current four-place scoring system was first used in the 1947 games. Tennis was introduced in 1937, while golf was added in 1939, but neither counted in the chapter scoring until 1952. The first swimming events were held in 1957, but results only counted towards chapter scoring until 1962. Baseball and softball tournaments have been hotly contested, along with soccer and basketball. Throughout this time, the Olympics Cup was awarded to the victorious chapter, and the Cup could be retired by that chapter with wins in three consecutive years.

The first annual “festival” at Walker’s Field in Brockton, Massachusetts, was modest by today’s standards. A total of 48 men and eight women competed representing five New England chapters. The victorious Worcester chapter won every scoring event, led by Leo Siroonian who swept the running races.

Worcester continued their early dominance by winning three times in the 1930s, as Jack Kachadoorian emerged as their star. They almost retired the Olympics Cup in 1940 but were stopped by a three-man team from Brockton that won for the second time in four years.

The 1940s saw the Providence chapter establish dominance, led by jumper Sarkis Atamian and the Varadian brothers. After the competition to retire the Olympics Cup was suspended during the World War II years, Providence accomplished the feat for the first time in 1946. Second place Springfield was led by John Vartanian who shared high scoring honors with Atamian. Helen Sanasarian of Watertown was the women’s high scorer for the third consecutive year.

After New York stopped Providence’s win streak in 1949, the Varantians bounced back during the following three years to retire another Olympics Cup in 1952. That year, the tradition of naming an Olympics King began with Jack Kachadoorian receiving the first such honor. Haig Bohigian of New York was the high scorer in his first Olympics.

The following year a six-man Watertown team, led by Richard “Buddy” Gavoor and high scorer Andy Dadigian, ended the Providence reign. Sue Merian of Detroit (Mourad-Zavarian) began her Olympic competition with three golds. Watertown’s momentum continued for another year, but they could not retire the Cup in 1955, as Providence broke their streak. Haig Bohigian established a new record in the 100 yard dash, a mark that has been tied but never broken. John Vartanian retired with 101 points, the first person to accumulate over 100 during his career.

Providence went on to win the next four years, easily retiring their third Cup behind Sarkis Kojian. During these years, Sue Merian was high scorer for six consecutive years, accumulating the then-women’s record of 90 points, the most points by anyone (male or female) who retired undefeated. In 1957, Tom Tomasian of South Boston set a record in the mile run that was not broken until 2012. The next year, Leo Derderian of Springfield set a long jump record that lasted for 52 years.

The Worcester chapter finally broke through to win in 1960 at home and again the following year in Detroit. The Arams were led by perennial high scorer Armen Harootian. The Varantians bounced back in 1962 with 111.5 points, becoming the first chapter to score over 100. Providence eked out a four-point victory over Worcester the following year and then retired their fourth Olympic Cup in 1964. That year saw the Montreal chapter place second behind high scorer Anahid DerSarkisian.

In 1966, Montreal pulled off the upset behind new star, Raffi Niziblian, to best Providence by 7.5 points. Haig Bohigian completed his career with 165 points, which is still unsurpassed. Providence came back to win the following three Olympics and retire their fifth Cup, while Montreal finished second each year. The Varantians were led by Lucille Aprahamian and Charlie Ajootian, whose 1969 record in the shot put stands to this day. During these years, Sarkis Kojian and Armen Harootian retired with 136 and 127.5 points respectively. Detroit’s Sue Merian became the first Olympics Queen at the 1967 Games.

The 37th Olympics was hosted by Montreal, which won again, but the bigger surprise came when Boston overtook defending champion Providence for second place by just two points. Boston was led by high scorer Shooshan Kassabian, who set two records. But for the next four years, Providence dominated Boston and then the new Detroit chapter to retire their sixth Cup, despite the efforts of Boston’s Rich Chebookjian and Detroit’s gold medal trio of Nancy Gavoor, Jill Tosoian and Diane Panosian. Chebookjian set the current record in the 220 yard dash and tied Haig Bohigian’s mark in the 100. Leo Derderian, then with Boston, retired in 1971 with 143 points, now the third highest total. Another important step forward took place in 1973 with the formation of the first Olympic Governing Body: Haig Varadian, Sonny Gavoor and Shant Chebookjian.

After winning its first title in 1975, Detroit kept building its team throughout the late 1970s. Its new star Andrea Nranian set records in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes that are still the best in AYF history. Finally in 1980, Detroit became the first chapter other than Providence to retire a Cup by winning at home. A rejuvenated Boston chapter finished in second place led by high scorer Fred Hintlian.

Host chapter Boston won its first Olympic title in 1981 and then defended its title the following year. That year Nancy Gavoor retired with 144 career points, a record total that would be matched by teammate Jill Tosoian two years later. Providence hosted the 50th Games but was unable to win at home for the first time. That year Boston retired its first Cup behind pentathletes Leo Kashian and Allison Aylaian, as well as triple gold medalists Brian Tatirosian and Doug Aylaian. The following year Rich Chebookjian retired with 161 points, the second most in Olympics history.

In 1987, Providence regained the title after a 10-year hiatus behind Ani and Joe Almasian, the first siblings to win triple gold in the same year. Boston’s Ara Krafian showed his versatility switching from the pool to win the pentathlon. The Almasians continued to lead Providence as they topped Detroit from 1990 to 1992 and retired their seventh Cup. During this run, the new king of pool was Detroit’s Raffi Karapetian, who shattered three records in 1991 and three more the next year.

The 60th games took place in Detroit, and the hosts won easily with 210 points. Greg Karapetian swept three swimming events to replace his brother, who was with his collegiate team. Their momentum continued through 1995, when Detroit scored over 200 for the third straight year to retire their second Cup. The Karapetian brothers joined to dominate in the pool while Jeff Beyst and Anto Arslanian took care of the track events.

In 1996, Providence came back to regain the title led by their dominant women. Ani Almasian was helped by two sets of sisters: Tamar and Talin Aprahamian joining Colleen and Carrie Demirgian. Chris Derderian and Chris Melkonian added 30 points for their men’s team. Providence repeated in 1997 when Ani Almasian competed in her final Olympics recording a career total of 138 points, good for third place at that time. The 65th annual games in Chicago saw Detroit stop Providence’s hope to retire another Cup. Then, the Varantians returned the favor in New Jersey by winning with 206 points for their sixth crown during the 1990s. This remains the only decade where the same two chapters finished first or second every year.

Detroit rang in the new millennium by scoring a then-record 292 points, of which 121 were accumulated in swimming, also a record. The Kopernik Tandourjian team continued their winning ways during the next two years, retiring their third Cup in 2002. Greg Karapetian was the high scorer twice and retired with 134 points.

In 2004, host chapter Chicago pulled off a stunner with its first title ever. The Ararats were led by Joey Hanovnikian, who won an unprecedented eight gold medals, as well as Karine Birazian in the pentathlon. Worcester’s Christine and Lynne Tutunjian became the first sisters to each score 15 points in the same Olympics. Lynne also set the only record of the games, in the 25 yard freestyle, joining her mother Shooshan (Kassabian) as the first parent and child to hold records at the same time.

The year 2006 is remembered as Philadelphia’s first victory, with Rich Chebookjian helping as coach. Michelle Hagopian was the first high scorer from Granite City, while her cousin Stephen won the pentathlon. During the next two years, Philadelphia scored 272 and 262 to win by over 100 points each time and retire the Cup. In both years, the Sebouhs had triple golds from swimmer Daniel Kaiserian and thrower Emmanuel Mkrtchian. In 2008, Karine Birazian won the pentathlon for a record fifth consecutive time and sixth time overall.

The 2009 Olympics were back in Providence, and the hosts came through in strong fashion to halt the Philadelphia juggernaut. The two chapters battled back and forth with the Varantians emerging with 252.5 points, just 20.5 ahead of the Sebouhs. It was the first and only time in AYF history that two teams scored over 200 points, let alone over 230. Stephen Tutunjian from Providence broke the triple jump record set in 1971 and then broke Leo Derderian’s 52-year-old mark in the long jump the following year.

At the 2015 games in Providence, the hosts won their 40th title led by Lynne and Stephen Tutunjian who both set event records in their final Olympics. Lynne brought her career point total to 153 to become the all-time women’s scoring leader. Stephen won triple gold for the sixth consecutive time (a record streak for men) and retired undefeated in the long and triple jumps with 130 career points.

The following year saw Greater Boston win for the first time behind high scorers Anoush Krafian and transferee Michelle Hagopian. Michelle established a new career scoring record of 156 points, one year after it was set. She also retired undefeated in golf and the discus throw with 11 golds in each. After the Olympics was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 games were well worth the wait, as two chapters shared the victory for the first time in history. Before the final three relays, Providence, Greater Boston and Detroit were so close that any one of them could win, and a three-way tie was also possible. In the end, the Varantians and Nejdehs tied with 137 points, with Detroit only five points behind. The following year, Greater Boston retired their first Olympics Cup in Worcester, which was hosting for the first time since 1974.

From its humble beginnings in Brockton 90 years ago, the Olympics has evolved to become the crown jewel of the AYF-YOARF. The organization is looking forward to going to Boston next Labor Day Weekend to meet once again and compete in energetic, fraternal spirit.